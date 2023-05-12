Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Trial Captains Guide – Where to Find, Trial Pokemon, Pokemon Types, How to Defeat

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Trial Captains Guide, we will guide on Trial Captains in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Trial Captains Guide. On your journey in Alola Region, you will come across different Trail Captains.

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Trial Captains Guide, we will tell you everything there is about these Trail Captains and where you can find them. Along with this, we will also share what type of Pokemon they specialize in.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Trial Captains Guide

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Trial Captains Guide details everything you need to know about Trial Captain in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Trial Captains

Alola region has many islands and on these islands, you will find many Trail Captains specific to a single Pokemon type. They oversee specific trials on specific islands. They are equivalent to Gym Leaders of the previous games and they specialize in a single Pokemon type. When you encounter them, they will put you through their specific trails and you will be required to clear them by using all your skills and wit.

Each island has specific Trial Captains and some island may even have more than one Trial Captain, however, each Trial Captain is only specialized in one specific Pokemon type. We have detailed them according to the islands.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Melemele Island

On Melemele Island, you will encounter Ilima inside Verdant Cavern and her Pokemon type is Normal.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Akala Island

When you reach Akala Island, you will encounter three Trail Captains. Lana can be found on Brooklet Hill specializing in Water-type. Residing also on Akala Island is Kiawe on Wela Volcano Park specializing in Fire-type. The last Trail Captain found on Akala Island is Mallow. You can find Mallow in Lush Jungle specializing in Grass-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ula’ula Island

On Ula’ula Island, you will find two Trial Captains. First is Sophocles and can be found at Hokulani Observatory. Sophocles specializes in Electric-type Pokemon. The second Trail Captain here is Acerola found on the abandoned site of Thrifty Megamart. Acerola specializes in Ghost-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Poni Island

The last Trial Captain can be found on the Poni Island. New in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon is Mina, the Trail Captain specializing in Fairy-type Pokemon. Her exact location is not known but she can be found on Poni Island.

This concludes our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Trial Captains Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!