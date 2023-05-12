Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Island Scans Locations Guide will help you locate all the Scans Locations to catch Pokemon. These Pokemon include Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, etc.

You activate Island Scans after accumulating QR Code points. Scanning QR Codes should reward you with 10-20 points. You should be able to complete an Island Scan after accumulating 100 QR Code points. Depending on the day of the week, you should be able to find Legacy Pokemon.

After activating an Island Scan, you will have an hour to catch the Pokemon. We highly recommend using Repel in order to avoid unnecessary encounters.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Island Scans Locations

As mentioned earlier, you can find specific Pokemon during specific days. You can find a complete list of Pokemon that you can find on specific days.

Island Scans

Friday

Bulbasaur = Route 2

Grovyle = Route 5

Monferno = Route 11

Greninja = Poni Wilds

Saturday

Litwitck = Hau’oli City Cemetery

Marshtomp = Brooklet Hill

Axew = Mount Hokulani

Delphox = Ancient Poni Path

Sunday

Charmander = Route 3

Ralts = Route 6

Rhyhorn = Blush Mountain

Eelektross = Poni Grove

Monday

Squirtle = Seaward Cave

Spheal = Route 7

Swinub = Tapu Village

Aggron = Poni Plains

Tuesday

Onix = Ten Karat Hill

Combusken = Route 8

Prinplup = Route 16

Rotom = Poni Gauntlet

Wednesday

Horsea = Kala’e Bay

Honedge = Akala Outskirts

Grotle = Ula’ula Meadow

Leavanny = Poni Meadow

Thursday