Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Money Farming Guide – Easy Money Farming Tips, How to

I am sure I do not have to explain to you what money is and how it works. This Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Money Farming Guide will tell you the ways in which you can quickly earn money in the new Pokemon games and use it to buy whatever it is that you require or want. We will discuss all of the ways which make the process of earning money in Pokemon easy.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Money Farming Guide

Before we start, it is best if you get an Amulet Coin from the barn at Paniola Ranch. You can also buy it at the shop in Konikoni City for 11,000 Dollars but it is much better to just get it from Paniola. You can also activate Happy Hour to earn double the rewards in battle. Now we will take a look at effective ways of farming money in the game.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Money Farming Tips

Pyukumuku Bite

If you examine the six Pyukumuku who are wandering at the beach in Akala Island Hano Grand Resort and return them to the sea, you will get 20,000 PokeDollars. This sidequest is activated by talking to a man on the beach and this can be done once a day.

Hunt the Wimpod

You can use Taurus’ dash to chase the Wimpod which tries to flee you. This Wimpod is found on the Coast towards the south of Akala Island near Route 8. If you defeat Wimpod, it will drop a Big Pearl worth 4,000 PokeDollars, a nugget worth 5,000 PokeDollars, and a big nugget worth 20,000 PokeDollars.

Finding Pokemon

Some Pokemon can be sold to people for large cash rewards. On Melemele Island, you can sell Abra to a woman near the Hau’oli City Pokemon Center for 10,000 PokeDollars. There are also many other Pokemon that can be given to people for rewards such as:

Crabrawler

It can be found on Route 2 and sold to a woman near the Pokemon center on the same route for 3,000 PokeDollars.

Sableye

It can be found in the grass on Ten Carat Hill and sold to a man on route 1 and 3 for 3,000 PokeDollars.

Salazzle

It can be found in Wela Volano Park and sold to a man near the Heahea City Apparel Store for 10,000 PokeDollars.

Goomy

It can be found in Lush Jungle and sold to the Aether Foundation Base on Route 8 for 5,000 PokeDollars.

Xatee

It can be sold to the KoniKoni City Pokemon Center for 5,000 PokeDollars.

Minior

It can be found on Hokulani and sold to a man in the boutique of Malie City for 10,000 PokeDollars.

Garchomp

It can be found in Haina Desert and sold to the Aether Foundation representative near the Pokemon Center Café on Route 16 for 20,000 PokeDollars.

Crushing Rocks with Taurus

Once you acquire Taurus, you can earn loot by crushing rocks at the Poni Breaker Coast and sell it for money. Stardust will be sold for 1,500 PokeDollars, Star Piece for 6,000 PokeDollars, and Comet Shard for 30,000 PokeDollars.

To earn loot this way, destroy four boulders at Poni Coast and then go north. Once you get to the Ancient Poni Path, go back and destroy four boulders again. Now go south and destroy four boulders and go back to the coast to destroy some more boulders. Repeat this process as many times as you want to earn as much money as you need.

That is all we have for our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Money Farming Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!