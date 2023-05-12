In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Master Ball Guide, we will guide you on how you can obtain the Master Ball in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Master Ball on Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon is the ultimate Poke Ball that is required to catch the Ultra beasts and powerful Pokemon to increase your chances of holding them inside.

With that being said, you don’t want to waste the Master Ball on any ordinary Pokemon. However, you won’t find Master Ball commonly but will have to work for it and this guide will help you on how to get the Master Ball and where to find the Master Ball in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Master Ball Guide

How to Get Master Ball

Master Ball is the ultimate Pokeball in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. It has a 100% capture chance of any type of Pokemon. When you get the Master Ball, you should not waste it on some random wild Pokemon and save it for the Legendary Pokemon that you have always wanted to capture.

The 100% capture chance rate will greatly help in capturing all Pokemon easily. There is only one Master Ball in the game and there are three ways to get it in the game. We have detailed the methods of obtaining the Master Ball below.

ID Lottery

In the Hau’oli City, head to the Alola Tourist Information Centre and find the ID Lottery. It provides you with an opportunity of getting a Master Ball. To get a Master Ball, you must draw out a lot. You will also require luck because it is luck based. While drawing out, if your Pokemon has at least 5 digits, you will win a Master Ball in exchange.

Festival Plaza

In the Festival Plaza, you can try your luck at playing the lottery. One of the prizes in the lottery is a Master Ball. Play the lottery and if you are lucky enough, you will win the Master Ball.

Main Story

Playing the main story is the easiest way of getting a Master Ball. Once you battle Lusamine of Aether Paradise, you will be given a Master Ball by Gladion. If you are too lazy to try your luck at the ID Lottery or the Festival Plaza Lottery, you can simply play the main campaign and ultimately win the Master Ball.

This concludes our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Master Ball Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!