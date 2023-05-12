Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Poke Ride Unlocks Guide – Where to Find All Poke Rides in USAUM, Bonuses

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Poke Ride Guide, we will guide you how you can take different Poke Rides throughout the world of Alola. Ultra Sun and Moon adds many new features and brings back old features with great improvement and revisions.

Poke Rides are now a fun part of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon as they are not only convenient but they also give you special gear and in this guide, we will help you step-by-step on how to unlock Poke Rides in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.

For more help on Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, you can check out our Z-Crystals Locations Guide, Max Friendship Guide, and Island Scans Locations Guide.

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Poke Ride Guide, we have listed all the Pokemon that you can ride, how you can unlock Poke Rides and what benefits these Poke Rides will give you.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Poke Ride Guide

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Poke Ride Guide details everything you need to know about Poke Rides in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

How to Unlock Poke Ride in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon

Different Pokemon are trained specially for the everyday commute in Alola region. You can easily summon a Poke Ride using the Ride Pager if they have a Pokemon registered with it. You can use these Poke Rides to travel around the world easily, however, you cannot take these rides to battles. When you ride a Pokemon, you also get a special Riding Gear that changes when you enter the water. We have detailed all the Poke Rides in Pokemon USAUM below:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Stoutland Poke Ride in Ultra Sun and Moon

When you ride Stoutland, you will be able to find any hidden items around you. To unlock Stoutland, you must speak to Mallow located at the Paniola Ranch.

Tauros Poke Ride in Ultra Sun and Moon

You get access to Tauros when you defeat Hala in the grand trial of Melemele Island. Riding it will grant you the bonus of speeding through fields and smashing boulders.

Lapras Poke Ride in Ultra Sun and Moon

When you investigate the splashing at the Brooklet Hill. You need to speak with Lana there. Riding Lapras will grant you the bonus of surfing the water and enable you to do fishing.

Mudsdale Poke Ride in Ultra Sun and Moon

Mudsdale is unlocked from Hapu. You will come across it when you are entering Route 12. It will give you a bonus of allowing you to gallop across the Rocky Terrain.

Sharpedo Poke Ride in Ultra Sun and Moon

Grimsley will unlock Sharpedo for you. You can find him at Route 15 after battling Team Skull in front of Aether House. You get the bonus of faster surfing and smashing through rocks in the water.

Charizard Poke Ride in Ultra Sun and Moon

Charizard is unlocked when you complete Kiawe’s trial. This can be completed at Wela Volcano Park. With Charizard, you can fly to all places that you have previously visited.

Mantine Poke Ride in Ultra Sun and Moon

With Mantine, you can surf between islands and perform different tricks to earn points and eventually unlock surfing Pikachu.

Solgaleo Poke Ride in Ultra Sun and Moon

You unlock Solgaleo when you have beaten the game. Head to the altar of suns to get it. It allows you to enter Ultra Space.

Lunala Poke Ride in Ultra Sun and Moon

After beating the game, unlock Lunala at the altar of Moon. It allows you to enter Ultra Moon.

This concludes our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Poke Ride Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!