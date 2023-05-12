Pokemon Sword and Shield Sneasel Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Sneasel is quite an interesting and clever Pokemon who knows when to play its cards. It can also defend itself when danger slides in. This Pokemon Sword and Shield Sneasel Locations guide will help you track it down, catch it for your party and evolve it should you feel the need.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Sneasel Locations

Sneasel is a Dark and Ice Type Sharp Claw Pokemon which gives it strength and makes it strong against Ghost, Dark, Ice, and Psychic-type Pokemon. It is weak against Bug, Fairy, Rock, Steel, Fire, Fighting-type Pokemon.

Sneasel Abilities

Inner Focus: The Pokemon’s intensely focused, and that protects the Pokemon from flinching.

Keen Eye: Keen eyes prevent other Pokemon from lowering this Pokemon’s accuracy.

Pickpocket: Steals an item from an attacker that made direct contact.

The Pokemon has sharp claws that help it to take defend itself from other enemies. It also goes around to steal the eggs from other Pokemon nests.

Sneasel Base Stats

Sneasel is considered to have a very impressive speed and attack rate. Sneasel has 55 HP, 95 Attack, 35 SP Attack, 55 Defense, 75 SP Defense and 115 Speed Max IV Stats.

Sneasel Evolution

Sneasel is the unevolved Pokemon which is easily attainable in the early story of the game. You can find them in the Wild Area and try to catch them as soon as you can which is going to give you an advantage of evolving it into Weavile but for that, you need to raise the Pokemon to a higher level.

To evolve Sneasel into Weavile, you will have to progress in the game and make sure that it is night time while you are evolving your Pokemon. Have it hold the Razor Claw which can be purchased from the Battle Points Store. To buy the Battle Points though, you need to finish the game first.

Sneasel Spawn Locations

You can find Sneasel in both, Overworld (which are visible in the game) and Non-Overworld (which are not visible in the game).

Overworld Locations

Location Weather Spawn Motostoke Riverbank Snowing (Lv. 26-28) Snowstorm (Lv. 26-28) 40% 40% Bridge Field Snowing (Lv. 27-29) Snowstorm (Lv. 27-29) 10% 40% Route 8 All Weather (Lv. 39-43) 20% Stony Wilderness Snowing (Lv. 28-30) Snowstorm (Lv. 28-30) 15% 35% Dusty Bowl Snowing (Lv. 42-47) 35% Hammerlocke Hills Snowing (Lv. 29-31) Snowstorm (Lv. 29-31) 10% 40% Giant’s Cap Snowing (Lv. 28-30) Snowstorm (Lv. 28-30) 35% 40% Route 10 Normal Weather (Lv. 45-48) Overcast (Lv. 45-48) Raining (Lv. 45-48) Thunderstorm (Lv. 45-48) Intense Sun (Lv. 45-48) Snowing (Lv. 45-48) Snowstorm (Lv. 45-48) Sandstorm (Lv. 45-48) Heavy Fog (Lv. 45-48) 14% 14% 14% 14% 14% 14% 14% 14% 14% Stony Wilderness (2) Snowing (Lv. 28-30) Snowstorm (Lv. 28-30) 15% 45% Stony Wilderness (3) Snowing (Lv. 28-30) Snowstorm (Lv. 28-30) 15% 50% Giant’s Cap (2) Snowing (Lv. 28-30) Snowstorm (Lv. 28-30) 10% 50% Giant’s Cap (3) Snowing (Lv. 29-32) Snowstorm (Lv. 29-32) 10% 50%

Non Overworld Locations