Pokemon Sword and Shield Skwovet Locations, Evolutions, How to Catch

Skwovet is a Normal-type pokemon which is why it is weak against Fighting Type pokemon. In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Skwovet Locations guide, we will discuss everything about this pokemon starting from locations where you can find it and how you can catch it and go to the moves it can learn, also covering abilities, evolution chain, strengths and weaknesses along the way. Let’s get started.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Skwovet Locations
The following are the locations where you can find Skwovet in Sword and Shield, the weather it spawns in and the chances of it spawning and how you would be able to catch it based on that:
Overworld Spawns
|Pokemon
|Location
|Weather
|Spawn
|Skwovet
|Route 2
|All Weather (Lv. 5-7)
|38%
|same as above
|Slumbering Weald (Low Level)
|All Weather (Lv. 2-3)
|40%
Non Overworld Skwovet Spawns
|Pokemon
|Location
|Weather
|Spawn
|Skwovet
|Rolling Fields
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 7-10)
|80%
|same as above
|Dappled Grove
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 11-15)
|70%
|Skwovet
|Watchtower Ruins
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 11-14)
|50%
|same as above
|North Lake Miloch
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 14-16)
|50%
|same as above
|Route 3
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 8-13)
|80%
|same as above
|Motostoke Riverbank
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 26-28)
|35%
|Skwovet
|Route 4
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 13-15)
|100%
|same as above
|Slumbering Weald
|All Weather (Lv. 2-3)
|50%
|same as above
|Route 5
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 16-18)
|100%
|Greedent
|Axew’s Eye
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 35-40)
|75%
|same as above
|Giant’s Seat
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 30-35)
|70%
|same as above
|Motostoke Riverbank
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 26-28)
|50%
|same as above
|Bridge Field
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 26-28)
|75%
|same as above
|Route 6
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 28-30)
|100%
|same as above
|Route 7
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 36-40)
|100%
|same as above
|Route 9 (in Circhester Bay)
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 39-43)
|100%
|same as above
|Route 9 (in Outer Spikemuth)
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 40-44)
|100%
|same as above
|Giant’s Mirror
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 26-28)
|75%
|same as above
|Hammerlocke Hills
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 28-30)
|75%
|same as above
|Giant’s Cap
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 26-28)
|75%
|same as above
|Lake of Outrage
|Shaking Trees (Lv. 50-52)
|95%
There is one other way of getting this pokemon which is to travel to Motostoke and visit the Pokemon Center and meet a girl there. Now what you can do is as follows:
- Go to Skwovet Trade Location specified as Motostoke – Pokemon Center
- You will need a Bunnelby for trade and you will get a Skwovet in exchange.
Skwovet Stats
Skwovet has the following stats
- Attack: 55
- Sp. Attk: 35
- Defense: 55
- Sp. Def: 35
- HP: 70
- Speed: 25
Skwovet Evolution
At level 24, Skwovet can evolve into Greedent automatically. It has the following base stats
- Attack: 95
- Sp. Attk: 55
- Defense: 95
- Sp. Def: 75
- HP: 120
- Speed: 20
Weaknesses
Skwovet is weak against fighting-type Pokemon
|Pokemon
|Type 1
|Type 2
|Lucario
|Fighting
|Steel
|Gallade
|Psychic
|Fighting
|Machamp
|Fighting
|Conkeldurr
|Fighting
|Bewear
|Normal
|Fighting
Strengths
Skwovet is immune to Ghost-type pokemon and attacks making it extremely useful against such enemies
|Pokemon
|Type 1
|Type 2
|Dusknoir
|Ghost
|Chandelure
|Ghost
|Fire
|Dhelmise
|Ghost
|Grass
|Gengar
|Ghost
|Poison
|Drifblim
|Ghost
|Flying
Skwovet Abilities
Following are the abilities of this pokemon along there type and effect:
|Ability
|Type
|Effect
|Cheek Pouch
|Normal
|Restores HP as well when the Pokémon eats a Berry.
|Gluttony
|Hidden
|Makes the Pokémon eat a held Berry when its HP drops to half or less, which is sooner than usual.