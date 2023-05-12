Pokemon Sword and Shield Skwovet Locations, Evolutions, How to Catch

Skwovet is a Normal-type pokemon which is why it is weak against Fighting Type pokemon. In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Skwovet Locations guide, we will discuss everything about this pokemon starting from locations where you can find it and how you can catch it and go to the moves it can learn, also covering abilities, evolution chain, strengths and weaknesses along the way. Let’s get started.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Skwovet Locations

The following are the locations where you can find Skwovet in Sword and Shield, the weather it spawns in and the chances of it spawning and how you would be able to catch it based on that:

Overworld Spawns

Pokemon Location Weather Spawn Skwovet Route 2 All Weather (Lv. 5-7) 38% same as above Slumbering Weald (Low Level) All Weather (Lv. 2-3) 40%

Non Overworld Skwovet Spawns

Pokemon Location Weather Spawn Skwovet Rolling Fields Shaking Trees (Lv. 7-10) 80% same as above Dappled Grove Shaking Trees (Lv. 11-15) 70% Skwovet Watchtower Ruins Shaking Trees (Lv. 11-14) 50% same as above North Lake Miloch Shaking Trees (Lv. 14-16) 50% same as above Route 3 Shaking Trees (Lv. 8-13) 80% same as above Motostoke Riverbank Shaking Trees (Lv. 26-28) 35% Skwovet Route 4 Shaking Trees (Lv. 13-15) 100% same as above Slumbering Weald All Weather (Lv. 2-3) 50% same as above Route 5 Shaking Trees (Lv. 16-18) 100% Greedent Axew’s Eye Shaking Trees (Lv. 35-40) 75% same as above Giant’s Seat Shaking Trees (Lv. 30-35) 70% same as above Motostoke Riverbank Shaking Trees (Lv. 26-28) 50% same as above Bridge Field Shaking Trees (Lv. 26-28) 75% same as above Route 6 Shaking Trees (Lv. 28-30) 100% same as above Route 7 Shaking Trees (Lv. 36-40) 100% same as above Route 9 (in Circhester Bay) Shaking Trees (Lv. 39-43) 100% same as above Route 9 (in Outer Spikemuth) Shaking Trees (Lv. 40-44) 100% same as above Giant’s Mirror Shaking Trees (Lv. 26-28) 75% same as above Hammerlocke Hills Shaking Trees (Lv. 28-30) 75% same as above Giant’s Cap Shaking Trees (Lv. 26-28) 75% same as above Lake of Outrage Shaking Trees (Lv. 50-52) 95%

There is one other way of getting this pokemon which is to travel to Motostoke and visit the Pokemon Center and meet a girl there. Now what you can do is as follows:

Go to Skwovet Trade Location specified as Motostoke – Pokemon Center

You will need a Bunnelby for trade and you will get a Skwovet in exchange.

Skwovet Stats

Skwovet has the following stats

Attack: 55

Sp. Attk: 35

Defense: 55

Sp. Def: 35

HP: 70

Speed: 25

Skwovet Evolution

At level 24, Skwovet can evolve into Greedent automatically. It has the following base stats

Attack: 95

Sp. Attk: 55

Defense: 95

Sp. Def: 75

HP: 120

Speed: 20

Weaknesses

Skwovet is weak against fighting-type Pokemon

Pokemon Type 1 Type 2 Lucario Fighting Steel Gallade Psychic Fighting Machamp Fighting Conkeldurr Fighting Bewear Normal Fighting

Strengths

Skwovet is immune to Ghost-type pokemon and attacks making it extremely useful against such enemies

Pokemon Type 1 Type 2 Dusknoir Ghost Chandelure Ghost Fire Dhelmise Ghost Grass Gengar Ghost Poison Drifblim Ghost Flying

Skwovet Abilities

Following are the abilities of this pokemon along there type and effect: