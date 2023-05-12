Pokemon Sword and Shield Clobbopus Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, there are few Pokemon that have terms and conditions to evolve. Clobbopus is one of them. In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Clobbopus Locations guide, we have given the entire evolution process along with its location and some hidden abilities that this Pokemon possesses. So without any further wait, let’s begin and talk about Clobbopus.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Clobbopus Locations

Clobbopus is a Fighting-type Pokemon in the game. In curiosity, this little fighter punches things with its tentacles. It means no harm; it just wants to investigate!

You can find this brawler at Route 9 and sometimes through Raid Battles: Dusty Bowl, North Lake Miloch in the Wild Area of Galar in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The recommended location is Route 9 because Clobbopus would reach level 39-43 by the time when you find it. It possesses an Egg group of Water /Humanlike and an overall Base Stat 310; which includes:

Attack: 68

Special Attack: 50

Defense: 60

Special Defense: 50

HP: 50

Speed: 32

Clobbopus Evolution

Clobbopus is a type of Pokemon that requires a taunt to evolve into its final form: Grapploct.

You can straight away catch a level 50, fully evolved Grapploct when you get the Upgrade for your Rotom Bike in the overworld, but it may take some time. The other option is to catch it and wait till it learns the taunt at level 35.

In most cases even at level 35, Clobbopus doesn’t know how to execute this move. If so, then take the Pokemon to the Pokemon Center and talk to the NPC behind the left counter.

The NPC will teach or make it remember how to perform the taunt. Be sure to level it up once.

Clobbopus Abilities

This Fighting Type Pokemon possesses two major abilities, Limber and Technician. Limber is an ability that saves this Pokemon from Paralysis, whereas Technician is a hidden ability that increases the base power of Clobbopus’s moves by 50%.

Clobbopus Strengths and Weaknesses

Clobbopus is weak and fragile against the following Pokemon

Pidgeot: Normal/Flying-type

Gardevoir: Psychic/Fairy

Sylveon: Fairy-type

Clobbopus is also strong against