How To Get Ribbons In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Ribbons are like badges that a Pokemon trainer can earn for reaching certain milestones or obtaining certain achievements in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They have been returning in every installment since Generation 3, albeit with a few changes every time.

In Pokemon SV, Ribbons are tied to Marks and are ways to bestow titles and customize your Pokemon before sending them out in battles. This is how you tell the world (or your opponent) about your achievements or honors.

This guide will discuss all kinds of Ribbons and how to get them so you can apply them to your Pokemon to give it a unique look.

What are Ribbons?

Ribbons are a unique signifier given to Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet after they do some particular tasks in the game. The tasks are like defeating the Elite four and the champion and then getting inducted into the Hall of fame.

All the Ribbons in Pokemon SV are the same as those in previous Pokemon generations except for two, the new addition. Ribbons can be attached to any Pokemon to give them a specific title as they go to some battle.

How to get all Ribbons and Titles

Ribbons can be seen from the Pokemon Summary. Click on “Check Summary.” Once the Status Summary menu is open, scroll right twice to open the memories.

From here, if the Pokemon has a Ribbon, it can be equipped by pressing “A“; otherwise, it will show that the Pokemon currently has no Ribbons.

There are a total of 115 Ribbons in Pokemon SV, and a few of them are as follows.