How To Get Marks In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer players the ability to customize their Pokemon before sending them out in the battles with unique badges and titles. These badges and titles in the game are referred to as Marks and Ribbons

In this guide, we will discuss all kinds of Marks and how to get them so you can brag about them, show off, and be a little more unique to everyone who has the same Pokemon.

What are Marks?

Marks are some titles awarded randomly to the Pokemon at the time of its catching if specific criteria are met. They don’t have any such effect on the in-game stats except granting bragging rights to players with some particular kind of Pokemons.

Marks are the hardest type of hunt in the game because they are even rare than a Shiny Pokemon. That is the ideal scenario if you can get a shiny Pokemon with a Mark.

Marks showing up on a Pokemon gives them bragging rights, allowing your Pokemon to be even more unique than they already are.

How to get all Marks and Titles

Let’s first identify the marks you already have in the game. Open up the summary of the Pokemon you’ve caught and then scroll to the memory page.

Once you go to the memory page, you will see something saying “Titled Conferred.” One thing to note is that the Pokemon you check for the mark must be in your party.

If that does show on the menu, you will go ahead and press “a” to assign, and you will be able to see the options of the titles available to the Pokemon.

NameHow To GetTitleChance
Destiny MarkNeed to catch a wild Pokemon on your birthdayThe Chosen OneN/A
Item Finder MarkN/AThe Treasure HunterN/A
Gourmand MarkEat a sandwich or buy some food from the shopThe GourmetN/A
Jumbo MarkNeed to show a Pokemon with a size of 255 to Hiker with Pachirisu in MesogazaThe Great1 in 16,512
Mightiest MarkCapture a Pokemon in a 7-star Tera Raid BattleThe Unrivaled1 in 1
Mini MarkNeed to show a Pokemon with a size of 0 to Hiker with Pachirisu in MesogazaThe Teeny1 in  16,512
Partner MarkNeed to keep your Pokemons friendship 200 or higherThe Reliable PartnerN/A
Titan MarkNeed to catch a former Titan PokemonThe Former Titan1 in 1
Alpha MarkNeed to catch a former Alpha legend Arceus PokemonThe Former Alpha1 in 1
Lunchtime MarkNeed to catch a Pokemon in the middle of the dayThe Peckish1 in 50
Sleepy-Time MarkNeed to catch a Pokemon at nightThe Sleepy1 in 50
Dusk MarkNeed to catch a Pokemon in the evening timeThe Dozy1 in 50
Dawn MarkNeed to catch a Pokemon in the morning timeThe Early Riser1 in 50
Cloud MarkNeed to catch a Pokemon during overcast weatherThe Cloud Watcher1 in 50
Rainy MarkNeed to catch a Pokemon during the rainThe Sodden1 in 50
Stormy MarkNeed to catch a Pokemon during a stormThe Thunderstruck1 in 50
Snowy MarkNeed to catch a Pokemon in the snowThe Snow Frolicker1 in 50
Blizzard MarkNeed to catch a Pokemon in a snowstormThe Shivering1 in 50
Dry MarkNeed to catch a Pokemon in strong sunlightThe Parched1 in 50
Sandstorm MarkNeed to catch a Pokemon in a sandstormThe Sand swept1 in 50
Rare MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Recluse1 in 1000
Uncommon MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Sociable1 in 50
Rowdy MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Rowdy1 in 100
Absent-Minded MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Spacey1 in 100
Jittery MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Anxious1 in 100
Excited MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Giddy1 in 100
Charismatic MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Radiant1 in 100
Calmness MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Serene1 in 100
Intense MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Feisty1 in 100
Zoned Out MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Daydreamer1 in 100
Joyful MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Joyful1 in 100
Angry MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Furious1 in 100
Smiley MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Beaming1 in 100
Teary MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Teary Eyed1 in 100
Upbeat MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Chipper1 in 100
Peeved MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Grumpy1 in 100
Intellectual MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Scholar1 in 100
Ferocious MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe rampaging1 in 100
Crafty MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Opportunist1 in 100
Scowling MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Stern1 in 100
Kindly MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Kindhearted1 in 100
Flustered MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe easily Flustered1 in 100
Pumped-Up MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Driven1 in 100
Zero EnergyAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Apathetic1 in 100
Prideful MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Arrogant1 in 100
Unsure MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Reluctant1 in 100
Humble MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Humble1 in 100
Thorny MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Pompous1 in 100
Vigor MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Livery1 in 100
Slump MarkAll wild Pokemon have a chance of having thisThe Worn Out1 in 100

