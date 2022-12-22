How To Get Marks In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer players the ability to customize their Pokemon before sending them out in the battles with unique badges and titles. These badges and titles in the game are referred to as Marks and Ribbons.

In this guide, we will discuss all kinds of Marks and how to get them so you can brag about them, show off, and be a little more unique to everyone who has the same Pokemon.

What are Marks?

Marks are some titles awarded randomly to the Pokemon at the time of its catching if specific criteria are met. They don’t have any such effect on the in-game stats except granting bragging rights to players with some particular kind of Pokemons.

Marks are the hardest type of hunt in the game because they are even rare than a Shiny Pokemon. That is the ideal scenario if you can get a shiny Pokemon with a Mark.

Marks showing up on a Pokemon gives them bragging rights, allowing your Pokemon to be even more unique than they already are.

How to get all Marks and Titles

Let’s first identify the marks you already have in the game. Open up the summary of the Pokemon you’ve caught and then scroll to the memory page.

Once you go to the memory page, you will see something saying “Titled Conferred.” One thing to note is that the Pokemon you check for the mark must be in your party.

If that does show on the menu, you will go ahead and press “a” to assign, and you will be able to see the options of the titles available to the Pokemon.