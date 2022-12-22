How To Get Marks In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer players the ability to customize their Pokemon before sending them out in the battles with unique badges and titles. These badges and titles in the game are referred to as Marks and Ribbons.
In this guide, we will discuss all kinds of Marks and how to get them so you can brag about them, show off, and be a little more unique to everyone who has the same Pokemon.
What are Marks?
Marks are some titles awarded randomly to the Pokemon at the time of its catching if specific criteria are met. They don’t have any such effect on the in-game stats except granting bragging rights to players with some particular kind of Pokemons.
Marks are the hardest type of hunt in the game because they are even rare than a Shiny Pokemon. That is the ideal scenario if you can get a shiny Pokemon with a Mark.
Marks showing up on a Pokemon gives them bragging rights, allowing your Pokemon to be even more unique than they already are.
How to get all Marks and Titles
Let’s first identify the marks you already have in the game. Open up the summary of the Pokemon you’ve caught and then scroll to the memory page.
Once you go to the memory page, you will see something saying “Titled Conferred.” One thing to note is that the Pokemon you check for the mark must be in your party.
If that does show on the menu, you will go ahead and press “a” to assign, and you will be able to see the options of the titles available to the Pokemon.
|Name
|How To Get
|Title
|Chance
|Destiny Mark
|Need to catch a wild Pokemon on your birthday
|The Chosen One
|N/A
|Item Finder Mark
|N/A
|The Treasure Hunter
|N/A
|Gourmand Mark
|Eat a sandwich or buy some food from the shop
|The Gourmet
|N/A
|Jumbo Mark
|Need to show a Pokemon with a size of 255 to Hiker with Pachirisu in Mesogaza
|The Great
|1 in 16,512
|Mightiest Mark
|Capture a Pokemon in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle
|The Unrivaled
|1 in 1
|Mini Mark
|Need to show a Pokemon with a size of 0 to Hiker with Pachirisu in Mesogaza
|The Teeny
|1 in 16,512
|Partner Mark
|Need to keep your Pokemons friendship 200 or higher
|The Reliable Partner
|N/A
|Titan Mark
|Need to catch a former Titan Pokemon
|The Former Titan
|1 in 1
|Alpha Mark
|Need to catch a former Alpha legend Arceus Pokemon
|The Former Alpha
|1 in 1
|Lunchtime Mark
|Need to catch a Pokemon in the middle of the day
|The Peckish
|1 in 50
|Sleepy-Time Mark
|Need to catch a Pokemon at night
|The Sleepy
|1 in 50
|Dusk Mark
|Need to catch a Pokemon in the evening time
|The Dozy
|1 in 50
|Dawn Mark
|Need to catch a Pokemon in the morning time
|The Early Riser
|1 in 50
|Cloud Mark
|Need to catch a Pokemon during overcast weather
|The Cloud Watcher
|1 in 50
|Rainy Mark
|Need to catch a Pokemon during the rain
|The Sodden
|1 in 50
|Stormy Mark
|Need to catch a Pokemon during a storm
|The Thunderstruck
|1 in 50
|Snowy Mark
|Need to catch a Pokemon in the snow
|The Snow Frolicker
|1 in 50
|Blizzard Mark
|Need to catch a Pokemon in a snowstorm
|The Shivering
|1 in 50
|Dry Mark
|Need to catch a Pokemon in strong sunlight
|The Parched
|1 in 50
|Sandstorm Mark
|Need to catch a Pokemon in a sandstorm
|The Sand swept
|1 in 50
|Rare Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Recluse
|1 in 1000
|Uncommon Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Sociable
|1 in 50
|Rowdy Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Rowdy
|1 in 100
|Absent-Minded Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Spacey
|1 in 100
|Jittery Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Anxious
|1 in 100
|Excited Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Giddy
|1 in 100
|Charismatic Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Radiant
|1 in 100
|Calmness Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Serene
|1 in 100
|Intense Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Feisty
|1 in 100
|Zoned Out Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Daydreamer
|1 in 100
|Joyful Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Joyful
|1 in 100
|Angry Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Furious
|1 in 100
|Smiley Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Beaming
|1 in 100
|Teary Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Teary Eyed
|1 in 100
|Upbeat Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Chipper
|1 in 100
|Peeved Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Grumpy
|1 in 100
|Intellectual Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Scholar
|1 in 100
|Ferocious Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The rampaging
|1 in 100
|Crafty Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Opportunist
|1 in 100
|Scowling Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Stern
|1 in 100
|Kindly Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Kindhearted
|1 in 100
|Flustered Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The easily Flustered
|1 in 100
|Pumped-Up Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Driven
|1 in 100
|Zero Energy
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Apathetic
|1 in 100
|Prideful Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Arrogant
|1 in 100
|Unsure Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Reluctant
|1 in 100
|Humble Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Humble
|1 in 100
|Thorny Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Pompous
|1 in 100
|Vigor Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Livery
|1 in 100
|Slump Mark
|All wild Pokemon have a chance of having this
|The Worn Out
|1 in 100