How To Get Master Ball In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the latest entry in the Pokémon video game series. It adds a lot of new and refreshing features to the gameplay loop while retaining the core structure of a classic Pokémon games that fans adore. However, some of the classic mechanics have made a return like the Master Ball that was also featured in the previous titles.

The Master Ball is the perfect item for those of you who are struggling to catch a legendary Pokémon. It allows you to catch any Pokémon you encounter regardless of its level or species.

If a Master Ball is used on a legendary Pokémon, it will be caught 100% of the time. Hence this item is held in high regard among players.

We have prepared this guide in which we will assist you in how to get the Master ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet along with the location of the Master ball as well.

How to get a Master Ball

You need only to complete all of the main story missions in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet to get a Master Ball. These main questlines are straightforward but get a bit annoying in the end. However, if you power through the annoying parts, the reward is well worth it in the end.

Director Clavell will summon you after you have finished The Way Home, the final story mission in the game. The initial location of the Master Ball is in his office. There, Director Clavell will give you a Master Ball for your efforts.

When to use a Master Ball

It is recommended that you use your Master ball against Legendary or Wild Pokémon since they can really come in handy when catching those Pokémon. It increases the chances of catching Shiny Pokémon compared to a normal Pokeball, which is not suited for the stronger Pokémon since they can escape those easily.

It is better to save your master ball for Pokémon that are hard to capture. You can then have Pokémon hold out that item (pokeball) and store them in your boxes, this way you won’t waste them accidentally.