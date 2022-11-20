How To Catch Iron Valiant In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Iron Valiant is one of the new Pokémon added to the Pokedex in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. It is a paradox Pokemon, meaning that it doesn’t have any evolution.

This guide will help you find and catch iron Valiant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Iron Valiant location in Pokemon SV

Iron Valiant can only be found in a Hidden Cave located between Research Stations 2 and 3. There is no other location where you can find Iron Valiant.

To find the Hidden Cave itself, Start from Research Station 2 and head towards Research Station 3. Once you cross the river on your way to Research Station 3, look around the cliff as soon as you are able to see Research Station 3 to find the hidden cave where you can find Iron Valiant.

How to catch Iron Valiant

You can either go for a direct approach by catching Iron Valiant with a Quick Ball or use an Ultra Ball if you want to avoid confrontation.

If you go for a direct confrontation, you can easily weaken Iron Valiant using any Pokémon that Iron Valiant is weak against.

Iron valiant is weak against the following Pokémon types.

Poison Type

Flying Type

Psychic Type

Steel Type

Fairy Type

Using any of these Pokémon types will help you easily defeat Iron Valiant. To catch Iron Valiant after a fight, you need to bring its HP down enough, and your overall chances increase with your experience.

Iron Valiant is a Fairy and Fighting Type Pokémon. Iron Valiant is resistant to following Pokémon types.

Fighting Type

Rock Type

Bug Type

Dark Type

Dragon Type

Lastly, let us look at Iron Valiant’s base stats: