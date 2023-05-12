You will need to learn how to trade in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to not only meet the requirements for your Pokemon evolutions but also to complete your Pokedex collection.

This is because Scarlet and Violet are two halves of the same game. There are Pokemon that are exclusive to either Scarlet or Violet. Hence, if you are playing the Scarlet version, the only way to get a Violet-exclusive Pokemon is to trade.

The following guide will tell you all about trading Pokemon SV.

When can you trade?

In Pokemon SV the trading mechanic is unlocked alongside other multiplayer features. Once you make it to your very first Pokemon Center, the Los Platos Pokemon Center, and access it for the first time, you unlock all multiplayer features, along with the ability to trade with other players

How to trade

There are two primary ways to trade in Scarlet and Violet. You can use Link Trade to directly trade with a specific player or Surprise Trade to trade with a random player.

Take note that Surprise Trade is basically Wonder Trade from previous Pokemon games with a new mechanic addition. A third way to trade Pokémon is in a Union Circle.

How to Link Trade

If you are trading online, you will need a valid Nintendo Switch Online membership. If you are trading offline, you will need to first connect with a player in the local area.

Select Poke Portal on the right side of the menu.

on the right side of the menu. Select Link Trade.

Select Begin Searching to trade with a random person.

to trade with a random person. Select Link Code to trade with a specific friend.

to trade with a specific friend. Both players need to match an eight-digit code to confirm the trade.

to confirm the trade. Once connected, choose a Pokemon you want to trade. The same goes for the other player.

If you are not happy with the Pokemon trade, select Never Mind to refuse and back out.

to refuse and back out. Otherwise, hit the Trade It button to confirm the trade.

button to confirm the trade. Following a little animation sequence, the two traded Pokemon will swap between the two players.

How to Surprise Trade

Surprise Trading allows you to choose a Pokemon that you want to trade but does not let you choose which Pokemon you get in return. That is the whole surprise bit about this kind of trading in Pokemon SV.

Furthermore, you will be trading with random players instead of any specific friend.

Select Poke Portal on the right side of the menu.

on the right side of the menu. Select Surprise Trade.

Choose a Pokemon you want to trade and Save.

Now, return to the game and keep playing. You will eventually receive a notification that a Surprise Trade has been completed.

Select Poke Portal again and check the Pokemon you got.

The whole process is automated and a quick way of trading Pokemon.

How to trade Pokémon in Union Circle

You can also trade your Pokemon with friends whilst visiting them or them visiting you. The mechanism to trade, however, is entirely the same as trading with them online.

The trade will not initiate as your approach your friend in the real world. Head to the Poke Portal and select Link Trade. Now set up a Link Code and enter the same link code with your friend.

Start searching to pair up with your friend. The remaining process is entirely the same as trading online.

All in-game trades

Similar to previous Pokémon games, in Pokémon SV you can only acquire certain Pokémon through in-game trade options offered to you by an NPC. This is the simplest and often the only way of acquiring them.

The following are all the in-game trades available to you in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Snom

Location: Cortondo

When in Cortondo, you’ll find a girl on the main route. The girl will offer you a Snom in exchange for a Flabébé.

It is worth noting that you are not able to acquire a Snom until much later on in the game and any form of Flabébé will work for the trade.

Wooper

Location: Cascarrafa

When in Cascarrafa you’ll encounter a trainer near the middle section of the fountain. She will offer you a Wooper that she caught in the Johtonian region, in exchange for a Paldean Wooper. This is the only way to acquire a Johtonian Wooper or Quagsire in the game, without transferring.

Haunter

Location: Levincia

When in Levincia, you’ll encounter a trainer near the middle section of the battle court. Who will offer you a Haunter in exchange for a Pinchurin. It is important to note the Haunter will evolve immediately into a Gengar after the in-game trade.