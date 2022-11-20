How To Catch Iron Moth In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Iron Moth belongs to the Fire/Poison category in Pokémon SV. It has many similarities with the Iron Hands. It is also a Paradox Pokémon and cannot evolve into any other Pokémon.

If you are having trouble finding and catching Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then this is the right spot for you as our guide will help you with that.

Iron Moth location in Pokemon SV

Iron Moth can be found in various areas on the map. These regions include the Great Crater of Paldea Area (1,2), Areas (1,2,3,4,5) of South Province, Area (3) of North Province, and Areas (1,2,3) for both East and West Provinces and Asado Desert.

Once you find an Iron Moth, you can use an Ultra Ball during battle to catch it.

Iron Moths have the same ability as Iron Hands known as Quark Drive. It will boost a specific stat of the Pokémon (that will be the highest one).

Coming to the base stats, this Iron Moth has pretty amazing scores in each category that make the total scorecard equal to 570.