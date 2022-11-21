Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Breeding Guide

Pokemon are more than just creatures that you use to fight with, they are living creatures you can form deep relations with and breed to get new species of Pokemon for yourself. Of course, you need to make sure that the Pokemon you breed are compatible and all that. So here, we will look at all the details you need to know for breeding Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to breed pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Breeding Pokemon in Pokemon SV has had a complete overhaul. In previous generations, you had to leave the two Pokemon you want to breed together at a Nursery for a chance to get an egg. In Pokemon SV, you can breed your Pokemon anywhere in the world.

All you need to do is find two Pokemon, one male and one female, from the same egg group in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and have a picnic with both of them. Picnic allows you to interact with all your Pokemon in your party. With a picnic you always have the chance of two Pokemon from the same egg group breeding and getting you a Pokemon egg.

To breed any two Pokemon of your selection, provided that they are from the same egg group, you need to find any plain area and start a picnic. Press X and start a picnic and call your selected Pokemon to the picnic.

After you have called both your Pokemon, you just need to wait. We recommend that you simply go AFK, as there is no guarantee of how long it will take to get an egg from breeding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You might get it immediately or might have to wait a long time to get an egg.

To increase the speed of the breeding process, you can always use a snack that increases Egg Power. Go to any vendor in the city and get yourself a snack such as Jam Sandwich, that proves a Lv. 1 Egg Power. Then feed this snack to the Pokemon you want to breed to get an egg faster.

To see if you got an egg, just look next to your picnic basket on the ground. You may even get multiple eggs. You have to pick up each egg separately and you can give away any extra eggs you have at the academy.

How to breed with a Ditto

If you do not have two Pokemon from the same egg group, you always have the option of using a Ditto if you have one. Ditto allows you to breed almost any Pokemon that you have with you.

Ditto can also take the opposite gender of the original Pokemon. If you have a male, your Ditto can transform into a female and vice versa.

How to hatch the egg in Pokemon SV

Hatching the egg in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet follows the same rules as previous generations. You just need to roam around the world with the egg in your party to get the egg to hatch.

Again, there is no fixed time for your egg to hatch, so just keep it in your party. You can speed up the hatching process by just walking around in circles with the egg. You don’t really have to go from one area to another, as long as you are in motion.