Best Starter Pokemon In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, in addition to providing a large, open world, also feature a whole lot of Pokémon that you can catch on your journey. Like all the previous games, we are required to select a Pokémon to start off with in this game as well.

Fans often face a lot of trouble choosing the best one to go with. When deciding on it, a lot of questions come to mind, like “Which one is the cutest?” or “Which one is the strongest?” Etc.

Well, we’ve got the answers to all those questions. Read on to learn more about the best starter Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

All starters in Pokemon SV

As soon as you begin the game you are given the option between the following three Pokemon:

Fuecoco (Fire Type)

Quaxly (Water Type)

Sprigatito (Grass Type)

Fuecoco’s Final Evolution Skeledirge

Base Stats HP 104 Attack 75 Defense 100 SP. Attack 110 SP. Defense 75 Speed 66 Total 530

Ability: Blaze

This ability increases the damage of the Pokémon’s Fire-Type moves by 1.5 times when their HP reaches less than 1/3.

Hidden Ability: Unaware

The Pokemon’s Stat changes are ignored.

The final evolution stage of Fuecoco, Skeledirge is a Fire and Ghost Type Pokémon. The Pokémon’s high Special Attack stat complements its Fire-Type attack move set, while its high Defence allows it tank attacks to make up for its lower speed.

Quaxly’s Final Evolution Quaquaval

Base Stats HP 85 Attack 120 Defense 80 SP. Attack 85 SP. Defense 75 Speed 85 Total 530

Ability: Torrent

This ability increases the damage of the Pokémon’s Water-Type moves by 1.5 times when their HP reaches less than 1/3.

Hidden Ability: Moxie

After you knock out the opposing Pokémon your Attack Stat increases

The Final evolution stage of Quaxly, Quaquaval is a Water and Fighting Type Pokémon. This Pokémon is most suited to a physical attack move set as it has high Attack and Speed stats.

Sprigatito’s Final Evolution Meowscarada

Base Stats HP 76 Attack 110 Defense 70 SP. Attack 81 SP. Defense 70 Speed 123 Total 530

Ability: Overgrow

This ability increases the damage of the Pokémon’s Grass-Type moves by 1.5 times when their HP reaches less than 1/3.

Hidden Ability: Protean

This switches the type to the last ability you used.

The final evolution stage of Sprigatito, Meowscaeada is a Grass and Dark Type Pokémon. This Pokémon is most suited to a physical attack move set as it has high Attack and Speed stats. You can use Meowscarada as a high-speed physical attacker.

Best starter in Pokemon SV

Fire-Types have always been great starter Pokemon and this continues to be true for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Fuecoco is the best starter in Pokemon SV as the fire-type Pokemon allows you to progress through the story at an accelerated rate.

The initial Pokemon that you encounter are Bug, Normal, and Grass Type so having a Fire-Type in your party is essential in the early game. Fire-Types are also harder to come by and other early-game alternatives Armarouge and Ceruledge are difficult to evolve.

The first gym leader you face in Cortondo uses Bug-Type Pokemon so you are also given an advantage with the Fire-Type Fuecoco.

Additionally, Fuecoco and his final evolutionary form Skeledrige, also have a Type advantage over Six of the Eight gym leaders’ Pokemon: Grass-Type Brassius, Ghost Type Ryme, Bug-Type Katy, Ice-Type Grusha, and Psychic-Type Tulip.

Finally, Fuecoco and its final evolutionary stage are resistant to almost all Team Star Bases. Excluding Dark-Type Skeledrige can damage all the other types including Fire, Fighting, Poison, and Fairy.