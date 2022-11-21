How To Catch Quaquavel In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

While Playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you would note that there is a wide variety of different Pokémon you can discover and catch. Each of these Pokémon will have a different location on the map they will spawn at, or they can be evolved from certain other Pokémon.

One such Pokémon is Quaquavel – a water + fire type Pokémon with a 3 Attack EV Yield. Read on through this guide to learn more about Quaquavel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including how to get it.

Quaquavel location in Pokemon SV

As stated above, you cannot “catch” a Quaquavel. This is because Quaquavel is a Pokémon that comes from the evolution lines of Quaxly – one of the starter Pokémon. As they do not have any natural spawn locations as of yet, the only way you can get a Quaquavel is by evolving a Quaxly.

Do note that this Pokémon isn’t version-exclusive, which means that you will get a Quaquavel upon evolving a Quaxly regardless of whether you’re playing on the Scarlet or Violet version.

How to evolve Quaxly into Quaxwell and Quaquavel

The first evolution Quaxly undergoes is at level 16, at which point it becomes a Quaxwell. The second evolution Quaxly undergoes is at level 36 and eventually becomes a Quaquavel – a water and fighting type Pokémon.

Quaquavel base stats