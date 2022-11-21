How To Catch Sprigatito In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

The world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers many new Pokemons. One of the starting new Pokemon you could add to your Pokedex is Sprigatito.

Sprigatito can evolve and provides the players with the chance to experience the evolution mechanism of the game. Evolving twice in the game and becoming a solid part of your team.

Belonging to the Grass-Type Pokemon category and having the overgrow ability makes Sprigatito an excellent addition to your pack.

The players are confused about the location of Sprigatito in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This guide is articulated to explain how to catch Sprigatito and where to find it in the world of Pokemon SV.

Sprigatito location in Pokemon SV

The habitat of Sprigatito is unknown in the Paldea region, and it becomes tough to locate it in the open world of Pokemon SV.

You have some options to include Sprigatito in your team. Start your game and select it as one of your starting Pokemon and the other two Pokemon.

You can also trade with other players to get Sprigatito in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

There’s also a possibility of finding Sprigatito in the grassy area next to the Poco Path. This might be a viable option for you but in the later stage of the game. Use the battle option and Poke Ball to capture Sprigatito.

The Sprigatito stats shows why it becomes a crucial part of your team after gaining strengths due to the evolutions.