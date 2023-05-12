Pokemon Sun and Moon Eevee Guide – Where to Find, Get All 8 Evolutions

Pokemon Sun and Moon Eevee Guide to help you find the massively-popular Pokemon and evolve it into its 8 different forms.

It goes without saying that Eevee in Pokemon games has always been one of the most popular Pokemon. In Pokemon Sun and Moon, the Pokemon can evolve into 8 different forms which is not something we see very often.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Eevee Evolution Guide

In our Pokemon Sun and Moon Eevee Evolution Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know getting all 8 Eevee Evolutions in the game.

Where to Find Eevee in Pokemon Sun and Moon

In order to find Eevee in Pokemon Sun and Moon, you need to progress through the game a little and reach the second island. Once you are on the second island and asked to head towards Pokemon Ranch, you should be able to find Eevee on your way.

Try to stick to the right-hand side and you should be able to spot it a little before the Pokemon Ranch.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Eevee Evolutions

Evolve Eevee into Jolteon

For this evolution, you need to have a Thunder Stone. You should be able to buy one for 3,000 from the shops in KoniKoni City. In addition to this, there is one located at the backside of the Fossil Restoration Centre on Route 8.

Evolve Eevee into Vaporeon

For this evolution, you need to have a Water Stone which can be acquired on Route, inside small island’s water.

Evolve Eevee into Flareon

Evolving Eevee into Flareon requires you to have a Flame Stone. You can either get one from the shops in KoniKoni City for 3,000 or from Poke Pelago. Alternatively, you can also get one in the hot rock located on the north-west edge of the Tunnel of Diglett. However, do note that using the last method requires you to have a Tauros.

Evolve Eevee into Espeon and Umbreon

This is easily the simplest Eevee evolution that you can get in Pokemon Sun and Moon. In order to evolve Eevee into Espeon or Umbreon, you simply need to continue increasing it Happiness Value. Once you have enough Happiness Value i.e. around 220, you need to evolve Eevee during daytime to get Espeon and during nighttime to get Umbreon.

If you are having problems with getting more happiness with your Pokemon, you can read out our Pokemon Sun and Moon Max Happiness Guide in which we have explained everything you need to know about hitting the max Friendship Gauge.

Evolve Eevee into Sylveon

For this evolution, you need to teach your Eevee a Fairy-Type move and get it to two hearts. Once done, you should be able to get yourself a Sylveon after your Eevee levels up.

Evolve Eevee into Leafeon

For this Eevee Evolution, you need to have Eevee in your party and head over to Lush Jungle which is situated near Route 8 on Akala Island. Once you are inside Lush Jungle, you need to find a green rock which is covered with moss and is slimy.

What you basically need to do in this area is to continue battling Pokemon until your desired Eevee turns into a Leafeon.

Evolve Eevee into Glaceon

For this Eevee Evolution, you need to have Eevee in your party and head over to Lush Jungle which is situated near Route 8 on Akala Island. Once you are inside Lush Jungle, you need to find a frozen rock which is covered with ice and can easily freeze you.

What you basically need to do in this area is to continue battling Pokemon until your desired Eevee turns into a Glaceon.

This is all we have on Pokemon Sun and Moon Eevee Evolutions Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!