Pokemon Sun and Moon Happiness Guide – How to Reach Maximum Friendship Gauge and Evolve

Pokemon Sun and Moon Happiness Guide to help you increase Pokemon Happiness to help them evolve and increase friendship gauges.

The basic gist of the whole process is to provide your Pokemon with a Soothe Ball, using Berries/Vitamins, and winning battles without hitting 0 HP – fainting during a battle.

In our Pokemon Sun and Moon Happiness Guide, we have detailed the quickest possible way to increase Pokemon Happiness and help them evolve.

The first thing that you need to do is to find a Pokemon which can evolve with happiness. Some of the most commonly used examples include Munchlax, Pichu, and Eevee.

Once you are done with your selection, you need to find two TM items that your selected Pokemon can learn. From that moment, you need to replace the first learnt TM with the other one.

The basic idea is to continue repeating the same process over and over again until you have reached your desired happiness mark. It is important to note that you must level up your Pokemon in order for it to evolve.

In Pokemon Sun and Moon, the happiness of a Pokemon increases a little every time it learns a new TM move. Since there is absolutely no concept of TM expiration upon usage, you can use it in order to hit maximum friendship gauge.

This is all we have on Pokemon Sun and Moon Happiness Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!