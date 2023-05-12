Pokemon Sun and Moon Mega Stone Locations Guide – Find All Mega Stones

Pokemon Sun and Moon Mega Stone Locations Guide to help you find all the Mega Stones in the game and unleash the true power of Pokemon.

Mega Evolution is not new to Pokemon Sun and Moon. This feature basically allows you to unleash the true power of your Pokemon in a battle. However, in order to do this, you need to have a Key Stone and your selected Pokemon must hold its specific Mega Stone.

It is important to note that you can only trigger one Mega Evolution per battle which is why you need to be careful with it.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Mega Stone Locations Guide

In order to get the Key Stone and learn more about the Mega Evolution, you need to head over to Ancient Poni Path on Poni Island after becoming the champion. Once there, you should be able to meet up with Dexio and Sina who will tell you more about Mega Evolutions.

Once you have your hands on these items, you should be able to find Mega Stones from the Battle Tree.

In our Pokemon Sun and Moon Mega Stone Locations Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding all the Mega Stones in the game.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Mega Stone Locations

Absolite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Aerodactylite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Alakazite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Blastoisinite

In order to get this Mega Stone, you basically need to defeat Red at the Battle Tree.

Charizardite X

In order to get this Mega Stone, you basically need to defeat Red at the Battle Tree.

Charizardite Y

In order to get this Mega Stone, you basically need to defeat Red at the Battle Tree.

Garchompite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Gengarite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Glalitite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Gyaradosite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Kangaskhanite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Lucarionite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Metagrossite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Pinsirite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Sablenite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Salamencite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Scizorite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Sharpedonite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Slowbronite

This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.

Venusaurite

In order to get this Mega Stone, you basically need to defeat Red at the Battle Tree.

This is all we have on our Pokemon Sun and Moon Mega Stone Locations Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!