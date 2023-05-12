Pokemon Sun and Moon Mega Stone Locations Guide – Find All Mega Stones

Pokemon Sun and Moon Mega Stone Locations Guide to help you find all the Mega Stones in the game and unleash the true power of Pokemon.
Mega Evolution is not new to Pokemon Sun and Moon. This feature basically allows you to unleash the true power of your Pokemon in a battle. However, in order to do this, you need to have a Key Stone and your selected Pokemon must hold its specific Mega Stone.
It is important to note that you can only trigger one Mega Evolution per battle which is why you need to be careful with it.
In order to get the Key Stone and learn more about the Mega Evolution, you need to head over to Ancient Poni Path on Poni Island after becoming the champion. Once there, you should be able to meet up with Dexio and Sina who will tell you more about Mega Evolutions.
Once you have your hands on these items, you should be able to find Mega Stones from the Battle Tree.
Absolite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Aerodactylite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Alakazite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Blastoisinite
In order to get this Mega Stone, you basically need to defeat Red at the Battle Tree.
Charizardite X
In order to get this Mega Stone, you basically need to defeat Red at the Battle Tree.
Charizardite Y
In order to get this Mega Stone, you basically need to defeat Red at the Battle Tree.
Garchompite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Gengarite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Glalitite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Gyaradosite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Kangaskhanite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Lucarionite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Metagrossite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Pinsirite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Sablenite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Salamencite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Scizorite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Sharpedonite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Slowbronite
This Mega Stone is acquired by exchanging 64 BP at the Battle Tree.
Venusaurite
In order to get this Mega Stone, you basically need to defeat Red at the Battle Tree.
