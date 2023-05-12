Pokemon Sun and Moon Heart Scales Farming Guide – Quick Farming Tips, Relearn Forgotten Moves

Pokemon Sun and Moon Heart Scales Guide to help you find Hearts Scales and enable your Pokemon to re-learn forgotten moves.

Heart Scales in Pokemon Sun and Moon cannot only be used to teach your Pokemon moves that they may have forgotten but also some new moves as well. To do so, you simply need to carry a Heart Scale and your desired Pokemon to the Move Relearner Centre.

The Move Relearner Centre is located inside the Pokemon Centre on Mount Lanakila on Ula’Ula Island.

For more help on Pokemon Sun and Moon, read out our Festival Plaza Guide, Grand Trials Guide, and Mega Stones Locations Guide.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Heart Scales Guide

In our Pokemon Sun and Moon Heart Scales Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding some extra Heart Scales.

Method #1 – Use Restaurants

For this method, you need to head over to any of the restaurants in either Seafolk Village on Poni Island or in KoniKoni City on Akala Island. Once there, here is what you need to do:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Order a P-500 Meal at Seafolk Village to Receive x1 Heart Scale

Order a P-1040 Meal at KoniKoni City to Receive x2 Heart Scales

You can repeat this process as much as you want to easily farm Pokemon Sun and Moon Heart Scales. During your attempts, you may also come across a special visitor who would not only pay for your meals but also double the amount of Heart Scales received.

Method #2 – Fishing

The gist of this method is to battle Luvdisc Pokemon which has about 50% chances of having a Heart Scale. Before you begin, you need to make sure that your Pokemon is not holding anything, have a Fishing Rod at your disposal, and TM46 Thief.

If you are not sure, you can get your hands on TM 46 Thief from Verdant Cavern – Trial Location. Once you have everything you need, head over to Route 9.

What you basically need to do is to battle a Luvdisc using a Pokemon with Thief at its disposal. I also recommend using an Adrenaline Orb to force the initial Pokemon to call out for help in order to increase your chances of acquiring a Heart Scale.

Once you have acquired one, put the Heart Scale in the bag and start again. Similar to the method involving restaurants, you can get as many Heart Scale as you want.

Random Methods

Sometimes, you should be able to get a couple of Heart Scales from the Pokemon sent out to adventure at the Haunted House. In addition to this, there are a few Heart Scales that can be found with Stoutland’s Search.

Once again, these are completely random methods and you are better off using the ones mentioned above.

This is all we have on our Pokemon Sun and Moon Heart Scales Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!