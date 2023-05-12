Pokemon Sun and Moon Grand Trials Guide – Olivia, Hapu, Nanu, and Hala

Pokemon Sun and Moon Grand Trials Guide to help you defeat all 4 Kahuna which can be considered as something close to Gym Battles from previous games.

After you are done with Island Trials, you should be able to go against the Island Kahuna. Once done, you should be able to reap a whole lot of rewards. You must complete the Island Trial before taking part in these trials.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Grand Trials Guide

In our Pokemon Sun and Moon Grand Trials Guide, we have discussed everything you need to know about completing all four Grand Trials.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Grand Trial #1 – Hala

The first trial is against Hala in Iki Town. This trial basically pits you against a Level 14 Mankey, a Level 14 Makuhita, and a Level 15 Crabrawler. Out of these three, only the Crabrawler has access to Fightinium Z.

Once done, you should be able to get your hands on a stamp in Trainer Passport, Fightinium Z, and Rider Pager.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Grand Trial #2 – Olivia

The second trial pits you against Olivia in Ruins of Hope. For this trial, you need to go against a Level 26 Nosepass, a Level 26 Boldore, and a Level 27 Lycanroc with Rockium Z.

Once done, you should be able to get your hands on a Rockium Z Crystal and another stamp on your Trainer Passport.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Grand Trial #3 – Nanu

This trial takes place just before the Aether Foundation against Nanu who specialises in Dark-Type Pokemon. In order to complete this challenge, you need to go against a Level 38 Sableye, a Level 38 Krokorok, and a Level 39 Persian with Darkinium Z.

Once completed, you should be able to get another stamp on your Trainer Passport and Darkinium Z Crystal.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Grand Trial #4 – Hapu

For the final Grand Trial, you need to go against Hapu in front of Vast Poni Canyon with three Ground-Type Pokemon.

In order to complete this trial, you need to battle against a Level 47 Ground/Steel type Dugtrio, a Level 47 Ground/Water type Gastrodon, a Level 47 Ground/Dragon type Flygon, and a Level 48 Ground-Type Mudsdale with a Groundium Z.

This is all we have on Pokemon Sun and Moon Grand Trials Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!