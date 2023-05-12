Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire O-Powers Guide – Locations, How to Get



O-Powers in Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire work in the same way as before.

They provide you with in-battle boosts of different kinds. There are different kinds of O-Powers and each one of them has its own special effect; while some hike up the stats, others aid in captures – among other things.

For more help on Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire, read our Pokemon-Amie Guide, Super Training Guide, Secret Bases Locations and Secret Base Decorations Guide.

Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire O-Powers

You can activate these powers through PSS and thereon, either use them on yourself or your friends. This is actually great since you get to use even those powers that you are still to learn.

Apart from adding a more cooperative feature, they also make you stronger with every usage because their strength will continue to increase with every time you use them.

How to Acquire O-Powers

Acquiring the O-Powers is easy, all you need to do is keep a regular check on the Mauville City Pokemon Center while you play through your journey. On the top right corner of the center you will find a strange man near the map.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Talking to this man will get you the first O-Power and then another. At the same place, he will be replaced by numerous other strange people who will give you their share of powers before being replaced by the next person.

Do remember, however, that getting all the O-Powers necessitates that you acquire them in the given order. This is because each O-Power comes in levels and also because you will get to meet the next person in line only when you have obtained all the O-Powers from the last one.

HP Restoring Power Level 1

How to Obtain This power will be made available to you automatically when your PokeNav Plus gets the PlayNav function.

Capture Power Level 1

How to Obtain This power will be made available to you automatically when your PokeNav Plus gets the PlayNav function.

Attack Power Level 1

How to Obtain This power will be made available to you automatically when your PokeNav Plus gets the PlayNav function.

Defense Power Level 1

How to Obtain This power will be made available to you automatically when your PokeNav Plus gets the PlayNav function.

Sp. Atk. Power Level 1

How to Obtain This power will be made available to you automatically when your PokeNav Plus gets the PlayNav function.

Sp. Def. Power Level 1

How to Obtain This power will be made available to you automatically when your PokeNav Plus gets the PlayNav function.

Speed Power Level 1

How to Obtain Go to the strange man, Giddy, and listen to his first story at the spot explained above in order to get this power. You’ll do this when you first arrive in Mauville City.

Critical Power Level 1

How to Obtain Go to the strange man, Giddy, and listen to his second story at the spot explained above in order to get this power. You’ll do this when you first arrive in Mauville City.

Befriending Power Level 1

How to Obtain First, get the Gym Badge in Mauville City and then go to the given location to meet Hipster, listen to his first story in order to get this power.

Encounter Power Level 1

How to Obtain Get the Gym Badge in Lavaridge Town and then go to the given location to meet Hipster again, listen to his second story in order to get this power.

Accuracy Power Level 1

How to Obtain Get the Gym Badge in Lavaridge City and then go to the given location to meet Hipster for the third time, listen to his third story in order to get this power.

Prize Money Power Level 1

How to Obtain Get the Gym Badge in Petalburg City and then go to the given location to meet Bard, listen to his incomplete song in order to get this power.

Exp. Point Power Level 1

How to Obtain Get the Gym Badge in Fortree City and then go to the given location to meet Bard again, listen to his completed song in order to get this power.

Stealth Power Level 1

How to Obtain Get the Gym Badge in Mossdeep City and go to the given location, then trade with the Trader to get this power.

Bargain Power Level 1

How to Obtain Get the Gym Badge in Sootopolis City and go to the given location, then make a second trade with the Trader to get this power.

PP Restoring Power Power Level 1

How to Obtain Once you have reached Ever Grande City, go to the given location and listen to the story of the Storyteller in order to get this power.

Hatching Power Level 1

How to Obtain For this one you will need to get to Mauville Hills and to the apartment of five old men once you are a Champion. Then bring the man from the hall across their apartment and introduce them to each other in order to get the power.

Using an O-Power

You can benefit from on O-Power in three ways; you can use the O-Power you have learnt by tapping O-Power on the PSS and choosing the O-Power you want. Now, you can either tap Use to benefit from it yourself, or you can tap Give and choose the player you want to use it on.

In order to benefit from an O-Power that another person has, tap the player icon with the O-Power aura on the PSS, tap O-Power and then tap Receive O-Power.

Do remember however, that you will need Power Points in order to be able to use these powers.

You get one Power Point for every four minutes if you have recorded below 2000 steps; one Power Point every three minutes for 2200 – 3000 steps, one Power Point every two minutes for 3000 – 4000 steps and finally one Power Point for every one minute for over 4000 steps recorded.

If there is anything confusing in the guide, let us know in the comments and we will help you with it!