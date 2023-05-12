Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Secret Base Decorations Unlock Guide



Acquiring a secret base is OK, it’s what players do with it after they have acquired it really matters.

There are tons of decoration items which can give a secret base the personal touch it needs and which makes it unique from other player’s bases.

Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Secret Base Decorations

Players can find decoration items on their adventures throughout the world or purchase them from shops such as Lilycove Department Store.

When players first enter a base, they will only have a PC, a flag and a few welcome mats. Players can use the PC and start decorating the base.

The list of decoration items in the game is given below so players can easily acquire them.

Appliances

Cute TV: a toy TV modeled after Skitty which can be purchased from Lilycove Department Store for 4,000

Jukebox: like the name suggests, allows players to listen to music in the base. It’s a gift from Aarune at the Secret Base Guild in Fortree City once players reach Silver Rank

Level Release: a machine that lets players remove level limit from pokemon battles. A Battle Girl at Battle Resort gives it to the players.

Mood Lighting: a light that changes color upon touching. This is reward from Aarune upon reaching Gold Rank

Round TV: a toy TV modeled after Seedot, available for 4,000 at the Lilycove Department Store

TV: a regular TV available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000

Vending Machine: a vending machine available from Secret Base Guild Shop for 6,000. The machine sells Soda Pop but players need to be atleast Silver Rank to buy it

Worn-Out Light: an old lamp given by Aarune when players first meet him

Chairs

Brick Chair: a small chair made of bricks that can be purchased from Secret Base Guild Shop, a Builder or from other base owners for 1,000. Players need atleast a Silver Rank to get it from Guild Shop.

Elegant Chair: a chair made of glass that can be acquired from the Glass Workshop on Route 113

Hard Chair: chair made of stone that can be purchased from Secret Base Guild Shop, a Builder or from other base owners for 1,000. Players need atleast a Silver Rank to get it from Guild Shop.

Heavy Chair: a chair made of metal that can be purchased from Secret Base Guild Shop, a Builder or from other base owners for 1,000. Players need atleast a Silver Rank to get it from Guild Shop.

Log Chair: a chair made from a wooden log that can be purchased from Secret Base Guild Shop, a Builder or from other base owners for 1,000. Players need atleast a Silver Rank to get it from Guild Shop.

Poke Ball Chair: a chair shaped like a Poke Ball that can be purchased from Secret Base Guild Shop, a Builder or from other base owners for 1,000.

Rough Chair: a chair made of wood that can be purchased from Secret Base Guild Shop, a Builder or from other base owners for 1,000. Players need at least Bronze Rank to get it from Guild Shop.

Soft Chair: this chair is made of leaves and can be purchased from Secret Base Guild Shop, a Builder or from other base owners for 1,000. Players need at least a Bronze Rank to get it from Guild Shop.

Cushions

Diamond Cushion: a cushion modeled after Sableye that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. It can be purchased from Lilycove Department Store for 1,000 or acquired from Builder or other base owners.

Fire Cushion: a fire cushion that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. It can be purchased from Lilycove Department Store for 1,000 or acquired from Builder or other base owners.

Grass Cushion: a green colored cushion that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. It can be purchased from Lilycove Department Store for 1,000 or acquired from Builder or other base owners.

Kiss Cushion: a cushion modeled after Smoochum that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. It can be purchased from Lilycove Department Store for 1,000 or acquired from Builder or other base owners.

Pika Cushion: a Pikachu themed cushion that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. It can be purchased from Lilycove Department Store for 1,000 or acquired from Builder or other base owners.

Poke Ball Cushion: a poke ball cushion that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. It can be purchased from Lilycove Department Store for 1,000 or acquired from Builder or other base owners.

Round Cushion: an Azumarill cushion that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. It can be purchased from Lilycove Department Store for 1,000 or acquired from Builder or other base owners.

Spin Cushion: a Spinda cushion that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. It can be purchased from Lilycove Department Store for 1,000 or acquired from Builder or other base owners.

Water Cushion: a water cushion that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. It can be purchased from Lilycove Department Store for 1,000 or acquired from Builder or other base owners.

Zigzag Cushion: a Zigzagoon cushion that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. It can be purchased from Lilycove Department Store for 1,000 or acquired from Builder or other base owners.

Desks

Brick Desk: a large desk made of bricks, multiple objects can be placed on top of it. The desk is available from Secret Base Guild Shop for 4,000 and can also be built by a Builder or taken from other base owners.

Elegant Desk: a desk made of glass upon which multiple objects can be placed. Only available through the Glass Workshop on Route 113.

Hard Desk: a large desk made of stone, multiple objects can be placed on top of it. The desk is available from Secret Base Guild Shop for 4,000 and can also be built by a Builder or taken from other base owners.

Heavy Desk: a large desk made of metal, multiple objects can be placed on top of it. The desk is available from Secret Base Guild Shop for 3,000 and can also be built by a Builder or taken from other base owners.

Icy Desk: a huge icy desk with Avalugg as its motif, multiple objects can be placed on top of it. The desk is available from Secret Base Guild Shop for 5,000 but players need a Gold Rank to purchase it

Log Desk: a large desk made of logs, multiple objects can be placed on top of it. The desk is available from Secret Base Guild Shop for 4,000 and can also be built by a Builder or taken from other base owners.

Poke Ball Desk: a desk shaped like a poke ball and because of its size, only one object can be placed on it.

The desk is available from Secret Base Guild Shop for 2,000 and can also be built by a Builder or taken from other base owners.

Rough Desk: a large desk made of wood on which objects can be placed. The desk is available from Secret Base Guild Shop for 3,000 and can also be built by a Builder or taken from other base owners.

Small Desk: a small desk capable of holding only one object. The desk is available from Secret Base Guild Shop for 2,000 and can also be built by a Builder or taken from other base owners.

Players also get one free desk upon meeting Aarune for the first time.

Soft Desk: a large desk made of leaves. The desk is available from Secret Base Guild Shop for 3,000 and can also be built by a Builder or taken from other base owners.

Dolls

Azurill Doll: an Azurill doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000 and can also be obtained from a Builder or other base owners.

Baltoy Doll: a Baltoy1 doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000 and can also be obtained from a Builder or other base owners.

Blastoise Doll: a Blastoise doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 6,000.

Charizard Doll: a Charizard doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 6,000.

Chikorit Doll: a Chikorita doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000.

Clefairy Doll: a Clefairy doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000.

Cyndaquil Doll: a Cyndaquil doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000.

Ditto Doll: a Ditto doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000.

Duskull Doll: a Duskull doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000 and can also be obtained from a Builder or other base owners.

Gulpin Doll: a Gulpin doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000 and can also be obtained from a Builder or other base owners.

Jigglypuff Doll: a Jigglypuff doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000 and can also be obtained from a Builder or other base owners.

Kecleon Doll: a Kecleon doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000 and can also be obtained from a Builder or other base owners.

Lapras Doll: a large Lapras doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 6,000.

Lotad Doll: a Lotad doll available only in Pokemon Alpha Sapphire which is acquired from Lanette in her house on Route 114

Meowth Doll: a Meowth doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000.

Mudkip Doll: a Mudkip doll that can be obtained from the failed businessman in Mauville City

Pichu Doll: a Pichu doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000 and can also be obtained from a Builder or other base owners.

Pikachu Doll: a Pikachu doll that can be placed on a mat, desk, brick or tire. The doll is available from Lilycove Department Store for 3,000 and can also be obtained from a Builder or other base owners.

Regice Doll: only available through special events.

Regirock Doll: only available through special events.

Registeel Doll: only available through special events.

Rhydon Doll: a large Rhydon doll available from Lilycove Department Store for 6,000.

Seedot Doll: received from Lanette in her house on Route 114. This is exclusive to Pokemon Omega Ruby.

Skitty Doll: available from Lilycove Department Store and Slateport Market for 3,000. Can also be acquired from Builder or other base owners.

Smoochum Doll: available in Lilycove Department store for 3,000.

Snorlax Doll: available in Lilycove Department store for 6,000.

Torchic Doll: obtained from the failed businessman in Mauville City.

Treecko Doll: obtained from the failed businessman in Mauville City.

Venusaur Doll: a large venusair doll available for 6,000 in Lilycove Department Store.

Mats

Attract Mat: a mat inspired by Attract available in Lilycove Department Store for 2,000. Can also be obtained through Builder or other base owners.

Blue Mat: a square mat modeled after piplup, available in Lilycove Department Store for 3,000

Fire Blast Mat: inspired by Fire Blast, available in Lilycove Department Store for 2,000 or from Builder or other base owners

Fissure Mat: inspired by Fissure, available in Lilycove Department Store for 2,000 or from Builder or other base owners

Flat Mat: a round mat inspired by Stunfisk available for 3,500 at Lilycove Dept. Store

Green Mat: a square mat inspired by Turtwig available for 3,000 at Lilycove Dept. Store

Red Mat: a square mat inspired by Chimchar, available for 3,000 at Lilycove Dept. Store

Spikes Mat: a round mat inspired by Spiikes. Can be purchased from Lilycove Dept. Store for 2,000 or acquired from Builder or other base owners.

Surf Mat: a round mat inspired by Surf. Can be purchased from Lilycove Dept. Store for 2,000 or acquired from Builder or other base owners. Players also receive one as a gift upon meeting Aarune for the first time

Welcome Mat: automatically available in Secret Base.

Objects

Berry Blender: a machine used to mix Berries. Obtained from a man at the Fallarbor Contest Spectacular Hall.

Blackboard: received from Aarune at the Secret Base Guild in Fortree City upon reaching Bronze Rank. Players can write whatever they want on to it.

Blue Brick: can be purchased for 500 from Slateport market or acquire through the Builder or other base owners.

Blue Tent: exclusive to Pokemon Alpha Sapphire and available from the Trick House.

Boppoyama: can be purchased from Secret Base Guild Shop for 4,000. Allows players to compete with others to see how much everyone can punch in a short time.

Candlestick: available for 4,000 in Lilycove Dept. Store to light up the base upon touching the candlestick.

Comfortable Bed: acquired from Aarune at the first meeting and can be later purchased from Secret Base Guild Shop for 6,000.

Confetti Ball: a free gift from Aarune at the Secret Base Guild in Fortree City upon reaching Platinum Rank.

Fence: a free gift from Aarune at first meeting and can later be purchased for 500 from Secret Base Guild Shop or obtained from the Builder or other base owners.

Globe: received from the Backpacker standing in Mauville City central courtyard.

Gym Statue: available for 3,000 in Secret Base Guild Shop.

Meditative Seat: available from the Struggling Artist in Lilycove Museum for 100,000.

Mini Castelia: a model of Castelia City for 6,000 from Lilycove Departmental Store.

Mini Lumiose: a model of Lumiose City for 6,000 from Lilycove Departmental Store.

Poke Flute: a replica flute obtained from a man in Lilycove City.

Proclamation: a sign that decide the rules of a Pokemon battle. A gift from Aarune at the Secret Base Guild in Fortree City.

Red Brick: can be purchased for 500 from Slateport market or acquire through the Builder or other base owners.

Red Tent: exclusive to Pokemon Omega Ruby and available from the Trick House.

Slide: available for 3,500 from Lilycove Departmental Store.

Stairs: obtained from a woman in Fortree City.

Stand: available at Lilycove Dept. Store for 3,500.

Standing Stone: a piece of a large stone pillar available at Lilycove Departmental Store for 3,500.

Star Light: received from Lisia after winning in a Master Rank contest.

Tire: available at Lilycove Departmental Store for 800.

Yellow Brick: available at Slateport Market for 500 and can also be obtained through the Builder or other base owners.

Trees

Berry Tree: a replica of a standard Berry Tree available for 2,000 at Lilycove Dept. Store as well as Builder and from other base owners.

Big plant: available at Pretty Petal Flower Shop after obtaining Balance Badge. Costs 3,000 and can be obtained from Builder or another base owner as well.

Colorful Plant: available at Pretty Petal Flower Shop after obtaining Balance Badge. Costs 3,000 and can be obtained from Builder or another base owner as well.

Elegant Bonsai: available at Pretty Petal Flower Shop after obtaining Balance Badge. Costs 3,000 and can be obtained from Builder or another base owner as well.

Flowering Plant: available at Pretty Petal Flower Shop after obtaining Balance Badge. Costs 2,000 and can be obtained from Builder or another base owner as well.

Red Flower: available at Pretty Petal Flower Shop after obtaining Balance Badge. Costs 2,000 and can be obtained from Builder or another base owner as well. Aarune also gifts one at first meeting.

Tropical Plant: available at Pretty Petal Flower Shop after obtaining Balance Badge. Costs 2,000 and can be obtained from Builder or another base owner as well.

Wall Art

Blue Poster: a small poster with Mudkip on it, available for 1,000 at Lilycove Departmental Store.

Blue Scroll: a scroll depicting Kyogre. Available at Lilycove Dept. Store for 4,500 after resolving the crisis with the Super-Ancient Pokemon.

Cute Poster: a small poster with Azurill on it, available for 1,000 at Lilycove Departmental Store.

Dad’s Scroll: a scroll identical to the one in Petalburg Gym, available for 4,500 from Lilycove Departmental Store.

Green Scroll: a scroll depicting Rayquaza. Available at Lilycove Dept. Store for 4,500 after resolving the crisis with the Super-Ancient Pokemon.

Kiss Poster: a poster with Smoochum on it, available for 1,500.

National Award: a special award for completing the National Pokedex and then showing it to the Game Director in Lilycove City.

Paradoxical Popper: obtained from the struggling artist in Lilycove Museum for 100,000.

Pika Poster: a poster with Pikachu and Pichu printed on it for 1,500 from the Lilycove Departmental Store.

Red Scroll: a scroll depicting Groudon. Available at Lilycove Dept. Store for 4,500 after resolving the crisis with the Super-Ancient Pokemon.

Regional Award: awarded by the Game Director in Lilycove City by showing him a complete Regional Pokedex.

Time Travel Award: a special award from the Game Director in Lilycove City by showing him a Pokemon from Pokemon Ruby, Pokemon Sapphire or Pokemon Emerald.

