Pokemon Omega Ruby Alpha Sapphire Pokemon-Amie Guide – How to Increase Affection



Pokemon-Amie feature inside the PlayNav allows players to bond with their Pokemon through a variety of activities. A happier Pokemon is much more effective in battle than a normal one. Happiness can be divided into three categories: Affection, Fullness and Enjoyment.

Pokemon Omega Ruby Alpha Sapphire Pokemon-Amie

Increasing Affection level also has a chance to reward players with a décor item. Affectionate Pokemon are also more capable in battles and can even cure or heal them and land more critical hits.

The activities available in PlayNav are:

Pet Pokemon : this increases the affection however enjoyment decreases

: this increases the affection however enjoyment decreases Give Poke Puffs : affection and fullness both increase

: affection and fullness both increase Play minigames : fullness decreases while enjoyment is increased

: fullness decreases while enjoyment is increased Play the Making Faces game: affection and enjoyment increases while fullness decreases

Poke-Puffs

The poke puffs, the food players can feed them come in five flavors (Sweet, Mint, Citrus, Mocha and Spice) and four levels. The better the level of a Poke Puff, the more affection a pokemon gains by eating it. The fullness gain remains unchanged regardless of Poke Puff level.

Basic Poke Puffs: increases affection by a little and can be obtained by clearing mini games on easy mode

Frosted Poke Puffs: increases affection by a little and can be obtained by clearing mini games on normal mode

Fancy Poke Puffs: increases affection quite a bit and are obtained by clearing mini games on hard mode

Deluxe Poke Puffs: affection gain is quite high however these are obtained by clearing mini games in unlimited mode.

While clearing mini game only rewards with the Poke Puff of its corresponding level, if players attain 5 stars in a mini game, they might obtain a Poke Puff of the next level. So if a player earns 5 stars in easy mode, there is a chance they will be rewarded with Frosted Poke Puffs.

Apart from these 4 levels of Poke Puffs, there are six special collectible ones too which grant even more affection than a Deluxe Poke Puff.

Supreme Wish Poke Puff: increases affection a lot and is received upon player’s birthday.

Supreme Honor Poke Puff: increases affection a lot and is received upon entering the Hall of Fame

Supreme Spring Poke Puff: increases affection a lot and is received upon beating a Pokemon-Amie mini game on Unlimited mode with 5 stars

Supreme Summer Poke Puff: increases affection a lot and is received upon beating Head It in Unlimited mode with 5 stars

Supreme Autumn Poke Puff: increases affection a lot and is received upon beating Berry Picker in unlimited mode with 5 stars

Supreme Winter Poke Puff: increases affection a lot and is received when players beat Tile Puzzle in Unlimited mode with 5 stars

Pokemon-Amie Mini-Games

These mini games allow players to have fun with their Pokemon and increase their Enjoyment stat and earn more Poke Puffs to feed them. Players need at least three healthy Pokemon in their team to play mini games and more games are unlocked as they progress.

Berry Picker: players have to feed their Pokemon berries as quickly as possible by taking them from trees on which they grow. The number of berries increases with the difficulty: three in easy, five in normal, seven in hard mode.

In the unlimited mode, players have to keep their Pokemon happy, three failed attempts and they lose the game. In all the game modes, the Pokemon appears at the bottom of the screen and players have to drag the berry from the tree to the Pokemon.

The berry must be the same as the one which is in the thought bubble over the Pokemon head.

Head It: this is somewhat like soccer; players have to make sure their Pokemon headbutts the falling yarns from the sky. If players keep on hitting the yarn balls, they gain a combo meter which increases the points gained.

As players become more and more successful, the yarn balls start coming with an increased speed.

Tile Puzzle: players need to reassemble a scrambled image as quickly as possible by tapping the pieces to swap them around. A picture is shown at the start and they need to memorize it to complete the mini game.

In easy mode the puzzle is of 20 pieces, 30 in normal and 48 in hard. In unlimited, players have to solve as many puzzles as possible before time runs out.

Making Faces Game

Players need to use the Nintendo 3DS’ camera for this to imitate the certain faces or actions which their Pokemon tells them to do. Players need to keep the imitation game going for as long as possible. This doesn’t reward any Poke Puffs but increases the affection towards players.

Along with all these activities, players can also decorate the room of their Pokemon and add fancy décor items such as cushions or wallpapers. There are over 200 décor items in game to make the experience memorable and unique for players as well as their Pokemon.

Affection gain is the key to being a master trainer as Pokemon receive various benefits depending on their level of affection towards the players. The lowest affection a Pokemon can has is a single heart and with increase in hearts, the benefits grow.

Each level of affection not only grants bonuses of that specific level but also all the ones from the levels before it.

Heart x2

The Pokemon shows eagerness to fight by moving a little in battle. The Pokemon earns 1.2 times more experience from fights.

Heart x3

The message when Pokemon enters or exits a battle changes to show the bond with player. There is a chance that a move that would have normally caused a Pokemon to faint might leave it alive with 1HP now.

Heart x4

During the fight, the Pokemon turns its face to look at the player sometimes. Pokemon may cure itself of a status condition at the end of a turn. The message when Pokemon is sleeping changes.

Players can pet the Pokemon when the enemy Pokemon faints. The Pokemon may dodge an opponent’s attack.

Heart x5

The Pokemon lands more critical hits which deal around 50% more damage. Each level of affection not only grants bonuses of that specific level but also all the ones from the levels before it.

