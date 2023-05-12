Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Move Tutors Locations, How to Delete Moves



Move Tutors have been a part of Pokemon games for a while; Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire also has them. there will be people all over Hoenn who are dotted for you to find. Get to them and you will be taught different moves from each.

For more help on Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, read our O-Powers Guide, Pokemon-Amie Guide, How to Catch Regigigas and Pokemon Battle Maison Guide.

Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Move Tutors

Move Tutors in Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire there are a total of 10 Move Tutors; out of these the first few only offer one or two Moves but the ones on the second half offer a higher number of Moves especially the ones you can find in the Battle Resort.

Move Tutor #1

This tutor can teach you any move that you can otherwise learn through leveling up. However, you will require a Heart Scale to exchange against it. This one can be found at Move Reminder in Fallarbor Town.

Move Tutor #2

This tutor can teach you Fire Pledge, Grass Pledge and Water Pledge. However these moves will only be taught to Pokemon that are friendly and the ones that you can get from professors.

You can find the tutor at Pledge Move Dojo in Mauville City.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Move Tutor #3

This tutor can teach Relic Song to Meloetta, and Secret Sword to Keldeo. You can find him at Song and Sword Move Academy in Mauville City.

Move Tutor #4

Your Pokemon can learn Blast Burn, Frenzy Plant and Hydro Cannon here. The only restrictions are that Pokemon should be friendly and final evolution of ones that you can get from professors.

You can find the tutor at Ultimate Move Studio in Mauville City.

Move Tutor #5

You can learn Draco Meteor move here if the Pokemon is a friendly Dragon type. You can find the tutor at Dragon-type Move Tutor in Sootopolis City.

Move Tutor #6

This tutor can teach Dragon Ascent to Rayquaza after you are done with Delta Episode. You can find the tutor at Draconid Elder in Meteor Falls.

Move Tutor #7

This tutor can teach Icy Wind if you have 12BP to exchange and if you have entered Hall of Fame. He also teaches Gravity, Heat Bell, Magic Room, Stealth Rock and Wonder if you have 8BP to exchange and if you have entered the Hall of Fame.

You can find the tutor at Stand #1 at the Battle Resort.

Move Tutor #8

This tutor can teach Block, Gastro Acid, Helping Hand, Iron Defense, Magnet Rise, Pain Split, Recycle, Role Play, Skill Swap, Synthesis, Trick and Worry Sped if you have 8BP to exchange and if you have entered Hall of Fame.

You can find the tutor at Stand #2 at the Battle Resort.

Move Tutor #9

This tutor teaches Drill Run, Iron Head, Iron Tail, Uproar and Zen Headbutt if you have 8BP to exchange and if you have entered the Hall of Fame.

He also teaches Aqua Tail, Dragon Pulse, Earth Power, Foul Play, Heat Wave, Hyper Voice, Last Resort and Seed Bomb if you are a Hall of Famer and can exchange 12BP. Lastly, he can teach Focus Punch, Gunk Shot, Outrage, Sky Attack and Superpower if you have 16BP to exchange and if you have entered the Hall of Fame.

You can find the tutor at Stand #3 at the Battle Resort.

Move Tutor #10

The last Move Tutor can teach Bind, Bug Bite, Covet, Shock Wave, Snore and White Pulse if you have entered Hall of Fame and if you have 4BP to exchange.

He also teaches Drain Punch, Fire Punch, Giga Drain, Ice Punch, Low Kick, Signal Beam and Thunder Punch if you have 8BP to exchange and if you have entered the Hall of Fame. Then, he teaches Dual Chop, Knock Off and Super Fang if you have 12BP to exchange and if you have entered the Hall of Fame.

In the end, he teaches Endeavor if you have 16BP to exchange and if you have entered the Hall of Fame. You can find the tutor at Stand #4 at the Battle Resort.

Move Deleter – How to Delete Moves

You can go to the Move Deleter in order to get rid of any moves you have as well as the HMs. You will find Move Deleter in Lilycove City.

Leave us a line in the comments below if there is anything missing or confusing in this guide, and we will fix it.