Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Battle Maison Guide



The Battle Maison is formed by four sisters who call themselves as The Battle Chatelaines: Nita, Evelyn, Dana, and Morgan.

Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Battle Maison

In Battle Maison, you are asked to choose from four different Battle Formats represented by a single sister: Single, Double, Triple, Rotation, and Multi.

Once you have chosen your desired Battle Format, battle against different Trainers commence. After you have defeating 19 Trainers in a row, you will be able to challenge a Battle Chatelaine.

After defeating a Battle Chatelaine and 49 other Trainers, you will be presented with an even tougher Battle Chatelaine. There is no limit to how long of a winning-streak you can rack up in Battle Maison.

Basics of Battle Maison

Rules and Regulations of Battle Maison

There are certain rules that you need to abide by in Battle Maison. Here is a quick rundown of Battle Maison rules and regulations:

All Pokemon higher than Level-50 will be lowered to Level-50

No two Pokemon can hold a similar item

No two Pokemon can be of similar species

Soul Dew item is not allowed

No item from your Bag is allowed in Battle Maison

You can put off your current winning-streak and continue at a later time

Another important thing to note here is that you will need two Pokemon for Multi Battles, three Pokemon for Single Battles, four Pokemon for Double/Rotation Battles, and six Pokemon for Triple Battles.

Once a battle is completed, your Pokemon will be completely restored.

Restricted Pokemon in Battle Maison

The following Pokemon cannot take part in Battle Maison battles:

Mewtwo

Mew

Ho-Oh

Lugia

Celebi

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Jirachi

Deoxys

Dialga

Palkia

Girantina

Phione

Manaphy

Darkrai

Shaymin

Arceus

Victini

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Keldeo

Meloetta

Genesect

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Diancie

Eggs

Rewards

After each battle in Battle Maison, you will earn BP which can be exchanged for certain items, learn new moves from Battle Resort’s Move Tutors. Here is a quick rundown of how much BP you earn in Battle Maison Battles:

Normal Battles Rewards

10 Wins – 1 BP

11-20 Wins – 2 BP

Battle Chatelaine – 20 BP

Super Battles Rewards

10 Wins – 2 BP

11-20 Wins – 3 BP

21-30 Wins – 4 BP

31-40 Wins – 5 BP

41-50 Wins – 6 BP

51 or More Wins – 7 BP

Battle Chatelaine – 50 BP

Once you have consecutively won 50 battles, you will receive a special monument which is used to upgrade your Trainer Card. You can acquire a total of five monuments, one for each of the five battle formats.

Winning 100 battles in a row will award you with a Lansat Berry and winning 200 battles in a row will award you with a Starf Berry.

BP Exchange for Items

You can exchange your hard-earned BP from the two Exchange Service Corners in the Battle Maison. Below, I have provided a complete list of items that you can get by exchanging BP:

Left Exchange Service Corner

Protein – 2 BP

Calcium – 2 BP

Iron – 2 BP

Zinc – 2 BP

Carbos – 2 BP

HP Up – 2 BP

Power Bracer – 16 BP

Power Belt – 16 BP

Power Lens – 16 BP

Power Band – 16 BP

Power Anklet – 16 BP

Power Weight – 16 BP

Protector – 32 BP

Whipped Dream – 32 BP

Sachet – 32 BP

Electirizer – 32 BP

Magmarizer – 32 BP

Reaper Cloth – 32 BP

Up-Grade – 32 BP

Dubious Disc – 32 BP

Rare Candy – 48 BP

Ability Capsule – 200 BP

Right Exchange Service Corner

Toxic Orb – 16 BP

Flame Orb -16 BP

White Herb – 32 BP

Power Herb – 32 BP

Absorb Bulb – 32 BP

Kuminous Moss – 32 BP

Cell Battery – 32 BP

Snowball – 32 BP

Red Card – 32 BP

Eject Button – 32 BP

Weakness Policy – 32 BP

Ring Target – 32 BP

Wise Glasses – 48 BP

Choice Specs – 48 BP

Scope Lens – 48 BP

Zoom Lens – 48 BP

Wide Lens – 48 BP

Muscle Band – 48 BP

Focus Band – 48 BP

Choice Band – 48 BP

Choice Scarf – 48 BP

Assault Vest – 48 BP

Focus Sash – 48 BP

Expert Belt – 48 BP

Razor Claw – 48 BP

Razor Fang – 48 BP

Bright Powder – 48 BP

Life Orb – 48 BP

Iron Ball – 48 BP

Air Balloon – 48 BP

Binding Band – 48 BP

Safety Goggles – 48 BP

The Battle Chatelain

The real battles in Battle Maison are against The Battle Chatelain. These founders of Battle Maison have some really powerful Pokemon under their belt which will test the best of the best. Below you will find all you need to know about The Battle Chatelain and their Pokemon:

Nita

Single Battle Pokemon

Wigglytuff

This is a Level-50 Normal/Fairy Type Pokemon which is weak to Poison/Steel Type attacks.

Grumpig

This is a Level-50 Psychic-Type Pokemon which is weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark Type attacks.

Purugly

This is a Level-50 Normal-Type Pokemon which is weak to Fighting-Type.

Super Single Battle Pokemon

Tornadus

This is a Level-50 Flying-Type Pokemon which is weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock Type.

Landorus

This is a Level-50 Ground-Type/Flying-Type Pokemon which is weak to Ice and Water.

Thundurus

This is a Level-50 Electric-Type/Flying-Type Pokemon which is weak to Ice and Rock.

Evelyn

Double Battle Pokemon

Pachirisu

This is a Level-50 Electric-Type Pokemon which is weak to Ground-Type.

Primeape

This is a Level-50 Fighting-Type Pokemon which is weak to Flying-Type, Psychic-Type, and Fairy-Type.

Lumineon

This is a Level-50 Water-Type Pokemon which is weak to Grass-Type and Electric-Type.

Persian

This is a Level-50 Normal-Type Pokemon which is weak to Fighting-Type.

Super Double Battle Pokemon

Latios

This is a Level-50 Dragon-Type/Psychic-Type Pokemon which is weak to Ice, Bug, Ghost, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy.

Suicune

This is a Level-50 Water-Type Pokemon which is weak to Grass-Type and Electric-Type.

Raikou

This is a Level-50 Electric-Type Pokemon which is weak to Ground-Type.

Entei

This is a Level-50 Fire-Type Pokemon which is weak to Water, Ground, and Rock Types.

Dana

Triple Battle Pokemon

Magcargo

This is a Level-50 Fire-Type/Rock-Type Pokemon which is weak to Water, Ground, Fighting, and Rock Types.

Whimsicott

This is a Level-50 Grass-Type/Fairy-Type Pokemon which is weak to Poison, Fire, Ice, Flying, and Steel Types.

Girafarig

This is a Level-50 Normal-Type/Psychic Pokemon which is weak to Bug and Dark Types.

Piloswine

This is a Level-50 Ice-Type/Ground Pokemon which is weak to Fire, Water, Grass, Fighting, and Steel Types.

Dragalge

This is a Level-50 Poison-Type/Dragon Pokemon which is weak to Ice, Ground, Psychic, and Dragon Types.

Magneton

This is a Level-50 Electric-Type/Steel-Type Pokemon which is weak to Ground, Fire, and Fighting Types.

Super Triple Battle Pokemon

Articuno

This is a Level-50 Ice-Type/Flying-Type Pokemon which is weak to Rock, fire, electric, and steel types.

Zapdos

This is a Level-50 electric-type/flying-type Pokemon which is weak to ice and rock types.

Moltres

This is a Level-50 fire-Type/flying-type Pokemon which is weak to rock, water, and electric types.

Registeel

This is a Level-50 steel-Type Pokemon which is weak to fire, fighting, and ground types.

Regice

This is a Level-50 ice-Type Pokemon which is weak to fire, fighting, rock, and steel types.

Regirock

This is a Level-50 rock-Type Pokemon which is weak to water, grass, fighting, ground, and steel types.

Morgan

Rotation Battle Pokemon

Klefki

This is a Level-50 normal-Type/fairy-type Pokemon which is weak to fire and electric attacks.

Swalot

This is a Level-50 poison-Type Pokemon which is weak to ground and psychic types.

Mantine

This is a Level-50 water-Type/Flying-type Pokemon which is weak to electric and rock types.

Sawsbuck

This is a Level-50 grass-Type Pokemon which is weak to fire, fighting, ice, poison and bug types.

Super Rotation Battle Pokemon

Latias

This is a Level-50 dragon-Type/psychic Pokemon which is weak to ice, bug, ghost, dragon, dark, and fairy types.

Virizion

This is a Level-50 grass-Type/Fighting-Type Pokemon which is weak to flying, fire, ice, poison, psychic, and fairy types.

Terrakion

This is a Level-50 rock-Type/fighting-type Pokemon which is weak to water, grass, fighting, ground, psychic, steel, and fairty types.

Cobalion

This is a Level-50 steel-Type/fighting-type Pokemon which is weak to fire, fighting, and ground type attacks.

