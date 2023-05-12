How to Catch Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Primal Pokemon



Groudon and Kyogre grace the cover-art of Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. These are, most probably, going to be the first couple of Legendary Pokemon you will capture in the game. Both of these super-ancient Pokemon are Level-45 and are the only Pokemon who are capable of undergoing Primal Reversion.

For more help on Pokemon, read our Items Locations Guide, Super Training Guide and Super Secret Bases Locations.

Pokemon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Primal Pokemon

I would highly recommend having some Ultra Balls to capture them. In this guide, I will detail everything that you need to know about Groudon and Kyogre.

Groudon

Groudon is a Level-45 Ground-Type Ancient Pokemon which is weak to Water-Type, Grass-Type, and Ice-Type attacks. Groudon is capable of undergoing Primal Reversion to transform into Primal Groudon – a Ground-Type/Fire-Type Pokemon.

Both Groudon and Primal Groudon share identical moves: Lava Plume, Rest, Earthquake, and Precipice Blades. The only difference is that the Groudon has ‘Drought’ ability and Primal Groudon has ‘Desolate Land’ ability.

The ‘Desolate Land’ ability allows Primal Groudon to trigger extremely intense sunlight into the battle. Unlike other weather changes, sunlight triggered from ‘Desolate Land’ does not fade away after a couple of turns.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Additionally, it cannot be overridden. With this ability, Primal Groudon is capable of evaporating all Water-Type attacks. Another new thing at Groudon’s/Primal-Groudon’s disposal is Precipice Blades which allows it to take down multiple opponents with a high damage output.

Another noticeable difference between Groudon and Primal Groudon is that Primal Groudon has increased stats and is immune to Grass-Type and Ice-Type attacks.

Kyogre

Kyogre is a Level-45 Water-Type super-ancient Pokemon which is weak to Grass-Type and Electric-Type attacks. Similar to Groudon, Kyogre is also capable of undergoing Primal Reversion and transform into Primal Kyogre.

Both Kyogre and Primal Kyogre share similar moves which include Origin Pulse, Ice Beam, Aqua Ring, and Body Slam. When we talk about ability, Primal Kyogre has ‘Primordial Sea’ ability and Kyogre has Drizzle ability.

Contrary to Primal Groudon, ‘Primordial Sea’ allow Primal Kyogre to cause heavy rainfall during the battle which does not end after a couple of turns and cannot be overridden by opponent’s abilities.

‘Primordial Sea’ allows Primal Kyogre to negate the effects of any Fire-Type attacks. Another noticeable difference between Kyogre and Primal Kyogre is that its type does not change after undergoing Primal Reversion. The only difference aside from ability is increased stats.

When it undergoes Primal Reversion, the Primal Kyogre receives increased Attack, Special Attack, and Special Defense.

Need further help? Let us know in the comments below!