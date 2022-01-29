Pokemon Legends Arceus Star Ranks Guide

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, your Star Rank indicates both your status within the Galaxy Expedition Team and how much you’ve learned about the Pokemon of the Hisui area. In this guide we will help you understand Star Rank, how to increase it, and the rewards you’ll get on each rank in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Star Ranks

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, your Star Rank represents your standing within the Galaxy Team, which is the squad with whom you will be inspecting and collecting all the Pokemon in Hisui.

As you progress through the tale, you’ll unlock additional things as your Star Rank level rises, therefore there are major advantages to ensuring that your Star Rank rises greatly.

How to increase Star Rank in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To improve your Star Rank in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you must complete both Research Tasks and Pokédex entries to earn Pokemon Research Points.

Making new discoveries in your Pokédex earns you points, and after you’ve accumulated enough, you’ll level up. If you complete a Pokedex Entry for Pokemon you will get 100 Exp/Points towards the Star Rank.

As your Star Rating rises, so does the number of points required to advance to the next level. This means that, rather than focusing on your favorites, you’ll have to fill Pokédex entries for a wide range of Pokemon.

How to Increase your star rank fast

If you want to boost your Star Rank faster, catch every new Pokemon you see and evolve them whenever you can.

Try exploring regions on the map that you haven’t been to before. Especially those with lower Pokedex entries per given area. This will allow you to find new entries to quickly fill up your Pokedex and your Research Rank.

Star Rank Rewards List

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, there are a total of ten Star Ranks to achieve, with no Star Rank at the star.

The awards you gain from survey reports grow as your Star Rank rises.

All of the awards for the Star Ranks we’ve achieved so far are shown here, along with the number of Pokemon Research Points necessary to unlock them.