How to Quickly Increase Research Level in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus is here and one of the new mechanics trainers will come across in the game is Research Level. In this guide, we will cover how you can increase the Research Level fast in Pokemon Legends Arceus and everything that you need to know about the research Level.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Research Level

Before we let you know how you can increase your Research Level in Pokemon Legends, let’s discuss what exactly Research Level is and what happens when you increase it.

What is the Research Level?

Well, the Research level in Pokemon Legends Arceus is used to determine the player’s Pokedex entry Progress. Each Pokemon has a separate Research level and the max limit for that is 10.

You can find the Research Level of the specific Pokemon in the bottom right corner of the Pokedex.

You don’t have to complete each task to get to max level, you can just complete the ones with the red arrow. Complete these tasks and then report back to Professor Laventon will update your entries in the Pokedex.

This will not only increase your research level but Survey Corps rank as well, which will give you more areas to explore. This is helpful for you in completing the Hisui region’s Pokedex.

How to Increase Research Level Quickly in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are a few things you can do for increasing your Research Level in PLA very quickly which are given below.

The way to increase your Research Level in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is to complete the Research tasks. You should complete the tasks which don’t require much work to increase your Research Level quickly.

The Research tasks you can do to increase your Research Level are given below.

Catching Wild Pokémon

While doing Research Tasks, sometimes you have to catch a Pokemon a certain number of times to complete the task. For that, you have to always bring Poke balls with you while completing tasks.

Catching Pokemon multiple times is not difficult if the spawn rate of the Pokémon is high. In Case the Spawn rate of a Pokemon is low, then it is better to focus on some other tasks to increase the Research Level quickly.

Defeating Wild Pokémon

To complete this Research task, players have to beat a specific Pokemon a certain number of times. In this way, not only will your Research Level increase, but you will be able to earn EXP for your party as well.

Evolving and Levelling Up Pokémon

Some of the Research tasks can be completed simply by leveling Up and evolving your Pokemon. However, it may take more time to evolve some Pokemon, but it is a sure way to increase your Research Level.

So, we will recommend you to bring multiple evolvable Pokemon which are low-level so they can get evolve quickly. Low-level Pokemon will evolve quickly by the shared EXP they get from you and your party.

Submit Survey Reports

Once you have completed a research task it will only count once you submit the survey report to professor Laventon. You will find Professor Laventon at the base camps.

After submitting the report he will update your Pokedex and Research level along with the Survey Crops Rank.

Benefits of Increasing Research Level

Access to New Areas

Increasing Research levels and completing research tasks will help you in accessing new areas in the game. Your rank as a member of the galaxy Expedition Team will rise for doing so and you will get access to new areas.

With new areas, you can catch more Pokemon and expand the Hisui region map. So for accessing new areas, increasing Research Level is very important.

Completing Pokedex

To complete your Pokedex entries, you will need to catch a lot of Pokemon’s and to do so, you have to increase your Research level. This is because when your research level increases, you get access to new areas and new areas mean more Pokemon. So, to catch all the Pokemon in PLA, increasing your Research Level is a must.