How to Get Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In this Pokemon Legends Arceus guide, we will tell you how you can get your own Shiny Charm that will ultimately help you to find a Shiny Pokemon with ease. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Shiny Charm

One of the most desired charms in Pokemon Legends Arceus, the shiny charm, is also the hardest one to get. So what exactly does a shiny charm do? let’s find out!

What is Shiny Charm?

Shiny Charm is a charm that shines with a mysterious light and will increase your odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon in the wilderness. With Shiny Charm your odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon can increase from 1 in 4096 to 1 in 365.

So, if you’re ever planning to do shiny hunting or you’re a big fan of shiny Pokemon, getting the shiny charm will come in handy.

How to get Shiny Charm

To get a shiny charm in previous games, you needed to complete your Pokedex. However, in this game, it’s a little bit different. Even if you complete your Pokedex, you will still not be able to get the shiny charm. There is another step that you need to take.

This time around, you’ll have to level every Pokemon’s research level to 10 including Manaphy and all of the other legendary Pokemon, but not Darkrai or Shaymin. You will have to battle and catch the same Pokemon lots of times and fulfill the conditions listed on the Pokedex.

These include but are not limited to, utilizing specific moves in combat, watching them evolve, catching them in a specific way, etc. Luckily, completing each and every requirement in the Pokedex is not necessary, you just have to reach level 10.

Getting every Pokemon to research level 10 is no easy task as there are a total of 242 Pokemon but once you do, return to Galaxy Headquarters and speak with Laventon. They will host a celebration ceremony for you for your accomplishments. You will also receive the shiny charm as a present.