How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

One of the most fun activities in Pokemon games is to hunt Shiny Pokemon and use them in battles. However, the mechanics used to capture Shiny Pokemon are different for every Pokemon game. In this guide, we will talk about how to catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Shiny Pokemon

Shiny Pokemon are no different than normal Pokemon, other than having a unique color palette. These Pokemon have been available in every Pokemon game from the start, with different odds on how many times you will encounter them and how to capture them.

You can easily spot a shiny Pokemon from a distance in Pokemon Legends thanks to the floating stars that appear on them.

Below are the odds on how many times you will encounter Shiny Pokemon:

Standard Odds: 1 in 4,096

Pokemon Research Level 10: 1 in 2,048

Pokemon Perfect Research: 1 in 1,024

Pokemon Research Level 10 using Shiny Charm: 1 in 819

Pokemon Perfect Research using Shiny Charm: 1 in 585

However, you can greatly increase these odds by taking part in Mass Outbreak and Space-Time Distortions events.

How to Catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Mass Outbreak Event

During this event, an endless amount of Pokemon keeps spawning in a certain area for some period. Therefore, this event is the perfect opportunity to encounter Shiny Pokemon and capture them.

Follow these steps to catch Shiny Pokemon during the event:

Go to the area where the Mass Outbreak event takes place and save the game before it starts.

Look for Pokemon with unique color palettes and catch them.

Once the event ends, you can load your previous save file and start over if you don’t find any Shiny Pokemon.

The odds of facing Shiny Pokemon during the Mass Outbreak event change drastically. The odds are:

Standard Odds: 1 in 158

Pokemon Research Level 10: 1 in 152

Pokemon Perfect Research: 1 in 141

Pokemon Research Level 10 using Shiny Charm: 1 in 137

Pokemon Perfect Research using Shiny Charm: 1 in 128

Space-Time Distortions Event

Space-Time Distortions event is the same as Mass Outbreaks event, where Pokemon spawn inside a dark area. Before you take part in the event, make sure you gather all the Pokeballs and items required to catch Pokemon.

Follow these steps to capture Shiny Pokemon during the Space-Time Distortions event: