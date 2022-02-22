There are a lot of strange objects to collect in Pokemon Legends Arceus. One such object is the Ice Rock, used to evolve certain Pokemon. In this guide, we’ll show you where to Find and Use Ice Rock in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Where to Find and Use Ice Rock in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Ice Rock in Pokemon Legends Arceus is a rare item used to evolve certain Pokemon. Ice Rock is a highly expensive item in Pokemon LA, costing about 1,000 Merit Points in the Items Exchange Shop in Jubilife Village.

Nonetheless, you wouldn’t have to pay that hefty price because there is another way to obtain an Ice Rock in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. So we have got you covered.

Where to Find Ice Rock in PLA

Trainers in Pokemon Legends can find an Ice Rock open in the wild if they look in the right place. The Ice Rock can be found in one of the underground caves of the Alabaster Icelands’ Bonechill Wastes.

The exact location of the cave where you can find Ice Rock in PLA is marked on the map below

Make your way to the region of Alabaster Icelands. In a cave between Avalugg’s Legacy and the Bonechill Wastes, East of the Arena’s Approach is a tunnel. The Ice Rock you’re looking for lies at the end of the tunnel.

The cave appears to be a ditch in the ice, with a deep opening. As you approach the cave’s opening, we recommend using Pokemon Mounts Braviary or Sneasler as a precautionary measure to avoid any fall damage.

Once inside the cave, proceed to the first tunnel. You may encounter an Alpha or some wild Pokemon in the cave, so be prepared to fight them or use Wyrdeer to speed past them.

In the tunnel, proceed to the west and follow the path until the tunnel splits into two paths. Turn down to the right at this point. The Ice Stone can be found at the end of the tunnel. It’s really that simple!

How to Use Ice Rock in PLA

In PLA, the description displayed when a trainer interacts with the Ice Rock is of no use. The only message that appears is ‘It’s a rock covered with ice. Touching it could make you freeze’.

In any case, you shouldn’t be concerned because we’ve got you covered. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the Ice Rock can be used to evolve an Eevee into a Glaceon. The method of using the stone is straightforward. There is no rocket science involved.

All you need is to head near the rock and then evolve the Eevee in your party into a Glaceon provided that the prerequisite of high friendship (compatibility) with Eevee is met.

If the conditions for evolving Eevee are met, you should see the evolution prompt, and the Poke Ball will glow. Otherwise, you’ll have to return after your friendship has grown stronger.

You can simply increase your friendship level by engaging in more activities and battles with Eevee.