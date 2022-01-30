One of the popular features in Pokemon Legends Arceus is the Jubilife Village’s Trading Post, where you can get rare evolutionary items at the cost of Merit Points. This guide will teach you how to get Merit Points in Pokemon Legends Arceus how you can use them to buy these evolutionary items.

How to Get Merit Points in Pokemon Legends Arceus

A system by the name of Lost & Found exists in Pokemon Legends Arceus that recovers your precious items when you lose them after getting beaten by a Pokemon or other players.

These items are dropped in the form of Lost Satchels that you can collect. These Lost Satchels in Pokemon Legends Arceus can then be converted into Merit Points by going to the Communication tab in the menu and clicking A on Lost Satchel to collect rewards.

You can only make use of this system by joining the Galaxy Team after you start your journey.

How to Find Lost Satchels in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Here is how you can find Lost Satchels on the map in Pokemon Legends and collect them:

Open your map and look for a bag icon.

Go to the icon on the map by fast traveling near it or using a rideable Pokemon.

Once in the area, look for a bag and press A on it to collect it.

Keep repeating the process and collect as many Lost Satchels you want. Each Lost Satchel will give you 50 to 100 Merit Points and a special item.

Once you have collected enough Merit Points in Pokemon Legends, head to the Jubilife Village and look for a Trading Post at the north of the map. A woman named Simona is running a shop in front of the Training Grounds where she sells a variety of evolutionary items.

Trade Evolution Items

Here is a list of Evolutionary Items in Pokemon Arceus that you can buy from Simona for Merit Points (MP):