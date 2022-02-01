Where to Find Black Augurite in Pokemon Legends Arceus

This guide will explain the uses and importance of the Black Augurite in Pokemon Legends Arceus. We will tell you how to get it, where to find it and what Pokemon could evolve with it.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Black Augurite Location

Black Augurite is one of the many evolutionary materials in the game. Its only use is its part in evolution. So, you might want to get this if you want to complete your Pokedex with a uniquely evolved Pokemon.

How to Get Black Augurite in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Black Augurite is an uncommon item that can be found randomly out in the world. A good way of finding it is by riding Ursaluna and having it dig around for the materials. Black Augurite is also dropped by Graveler which you can find in Obsidian Fieldlands.

A trusted location for you to dig up Black Augurite may be the Crimson Mirelands.

How to Get Ursaluna

To get Ursaluna, you will have to find, capture and evolve an Ursaring using a Peat Block. Once you have Ursulna, simply ride it around the world, preferably Crimson Mirelands, and use it to dig at various areas and hopefully you will find a Black Augurite.

Pokemon That Evolve with Black Augurite

There is only one Pokemon that needs Black Augurite to evolve. It is Scyther, and it can be evolved into Kleavor using the item. Once you have it in its inventory, the evolving option should appear.

Kleavor has the following base stats