With the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus, players have to look forward to a variety of new Pokemon and items to collect. One such item is Peat Block and in this guide, we will explain where to find Peat Block in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Peat Block

Peat Block is a rare new item added to the Pokemon franchise with the release of Pokemon Legends.

What is Peat Block Used For

Peat Block is a rare item needed to evolve Ursaring and for other evolutions as well. Pokemon Arceus has a weather system and a complete moon cycle, and an active day and night cycle. And the Peat Block requires moon to be in a specific phase to be utilized.

Once you have the Peat Block, you can now evolve your Ursaring. Wait for the full moon and then open your inventory and use the Peat Block on Ursaring. It should read as ‘Compatible.’ Accept the prompts, and Ursaring will then be evolved into Ursaluna.

Where to Find Peat Block in Pokemon Legends Arceus

In order to find Peat Block, ride on the Ursaring to Crimson Mirelands. Once there, search the pools using your Treasure Detector. When the treasure detector flashes yellow, head down to the location and use Ursaring to dig the location to uncover the treasure.

Depending on your luck, you may find Peat Block by digging the location. Otherwise, keep on trying until you eventually get your hands on the Peat Block.

Alternate Ways to Get Peat Block

Another way to get Peat Block is by completing Request# 86 – Gone Astray in the Icelands. This is a much lengthier method of obtaining the Peat Block as it involves going to the Alabaster Icelands and completing some objectives there.