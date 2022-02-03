Catching the best Pokemon you know will do you no good in Pokemon Legends Arceus. To advance in the game, you’ll need a well-balanced team. This guide will assist you in putting together the Best competitive Team in Pokemon Legends Arceus.
Pokemon Legends Arceus Best Pokemon Team
The team you choose determines your overall performance in Pokemon Legends Arceus. You can complete all of the quests and battles with a good team on your side, but if your team isn’t up to par, you’ll face plenty of challenges and setbacks.
Nonetheless, putting together the best team possible can be difficult because there are so many factors to consider, such as type diversity, unique styles, multi-type Pokemon, and so on.
In Pokemon Legends Arceus, the general rule of thumb is to make your team as diverse as possible in terms of elemental type. However, assembling the best team possible remains a challenge because there are so many Pokemon to choose from.
To assist you, we have selected the best competitive team of six Pokemon, so you won’t have to go through the trouble of selecting your team.
Hisuian Typhlosion
- HP: 73
- Attack: 84
- Defense: 78
- Special Attack: 119
- Special Defense: 85
- Speed: 95
- Type: Fire/Ghost
Hisuian Typhlosion is the evolved form of Cyndaquil. You’ll be having this one since Cyndaquil is a starter Pokemon.
Its fire-type and ghost-type dual nature give it an upper edge over many Pokemon. Furthermore, it is immune to normal and fighting type Pokemon.
Staraptor
- HP: 85
- Attack: 120
- Defense: 70
- Special Attack: 50
- Special Defense: 60
- Speed:100
- Type: Normal/Flying
Staraptor is a speedster normal/flying type Pokemon, making it a powerful and unique Pokemon.
Due to its Close Combat attack, it is one of the few Normal/Flying types that can damage Steel types. It is also resistant to Poison and Rock-type Pokemon. Another upside is that they are not difficult to find.
So, if you’re looking for a Pokemon with incredible damage output for your team, there’s no better choice than Staraptor.
Luxray
- HP: 80
- Attack: 120
- Defense: 79
- Special Attack: 95
- Special Defense: 79
- Speed: 70
- Type: Electric
Luxray is a Pokemon of the electric type. It has several attacks up its sleeve. Iron Tail, Charge Beam, Snarl, Wild Charge, Play Rough, and Thunderbolt are some of its attacks that can completely shatter the enemy.
When it comes to defense, it is just as effective. All in all, Luxray is a must-have in your Pokemon Legends team.
Basculegion
- HP: 120
- Attack: 112
- Defense: 65
- Special Attack: 80
- Special Defense: 75
- Speed: 78
- Type: Fire/Ghost
Basculegion is a water and ghost-type Pokemon. This vengeful creature will attack anyone who tries to harm it. When provoked, it will viciously attack its opponent until it triumphs.
Also, it is immune to normal and fighting-type Pokemon. It has attacks like Giga Impact, Hyper Beam, Zen Headbutt, Psychic, and Aqua Tail to rip apart enemies.
Garchomp
- HP: 108
- Attack: 130
- Defense: 95
- Special Attack: 80
- Special Defense: 85
- Speed: 102
- Type: Dragon/Ground
No surprises! Garchomp is on our list in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and is one of the most powerful Pokemon in the Sinnoh region. Garchomp’s incredible power stems from its rare type mix of Dragon and Ground.
Garchomp is extremely efficient against Fire, Poison, and Rock types while being immune to Electric types.
Furthermore, Garchomp also has several unstoppable moves up its sleeve, such as Earthquake, Swords Dance, and Dragon Claw. Garchomp is your go-to if you’re in search of some insane damage output.
Machamp
- HP: 90
- Attack: 130
- Defense: 80
- Special Attack: 65
- Special Defense: 85
- Speed: 55
- Type: Fighting
Machamp is a fighting Pokemon found in Pokemon Legends Arceus. It has a devastating attack power accompanied by a strong build and boundless stamina.
Machamp also has the following impressive attacks Fire Punch, Thunder Punch, Ice Punch, Poison Jab, Rock Slide, and Flamethrower.
It can also learn the move Bullet Punch, which will come in handy as you encounter more Pokemon vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Machamp should be a member of your team based on these criteria.
Best Pokemon By Type to Add to Your Team in Pokemon Legends Arceus
We’ve compiled a list of the best Pokemon in Pokemon Arceus based on their elemental type, which should help you grab and train the best one according to your need.
|Pokemon Type
|Name
|Normal
|Snorlax and Hisuian Zoroark
|Flying
|Crobat and Staraptor
|Fighting
|Infernape, Lucario and Hisuian Decidueye
|Steel
|Lucario
|Fire
|Hisuian Typhlosion, Infernape, and Rapidash
|Poison
|Roserade, Crobat and Drapion
|Ghost
|Hisuian Typhlosion and Hisuian Zoroark
|Dark
|Hisuian Samurott and Drapion
|Dragon
|Garchomp
|Fairy
|Gardevoir
|Ice
|Abomasnow
|Psychic
|Gardevoir, Gallade and Wyrdeer
|Grass
|Hisuian Decidueye, Roserade and Torterra
|Electric
|Electivire
|Water
|Hisuian Samurott and Gyarados
|Bug
|Heracross and Kleavor
|Rock
|Kleavor
|Ground
|Garchomp and Torterra