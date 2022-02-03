Catching the best Pokemon you know will do you no good in Pokemon Legends Arceus. To advance in the game, you’ll need a well-balanced team. This guide will assist you in putting together the Best competitive Team in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Best Pokemon Team

The team you choose determines your overall performance in Pokemon Legends Arceus. You can complete all of the quests and battles with a good team on your side, but if your team isn’t up to par, you’ll face plenty of challenges and setbacks.

Nonetheless, putting together the best team possible can be difficult because there are so many factors to consider, such as type diversity, unique styles, multi-type Pokemon, and so on.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, the general rule of thumb is to make your team as diverse as possible in terms of elemental type. However, assembling the best team possible remains a challenge because there are so many Pokemon to choose from.

To assist you, we have selected the best competitive team of six Pokemon, so you won’t have to go through the trouble of selecting your team.

Hisuian Typhlosion

HP: 73

Attack: 84

Defense: 78

Special Attack: 119

Special Defense: 85

Speed: 95

Type: Fire/Ghost

Hisuian Typhlosion is the evolved form of Cyndaquil. You’ll be having this one since Cyndaquil is a starter Pokemon.

Its fire-type and ghost-type dual nature give it an upper edge over many Pokemon. Furthermore, it is immune to normal and fighting type Pokemon.

Staraptor

HP: 85

Attack: 120

Defense: 70

Special Attack: 50

Special Defense: 60

Speed:100

Type: Normal/Flying

Staraptor is a speedster normal/flying type Pokemon, making it a powerful and unique Pokemon.

Due to its Close Combat attack, it is one of the few Normal/Flying types that can damage Steel types. It is also resistant to Poison and Rock-type Pokemon. Another upside is that they are not difficult to find.

So, if you’re looking for a Pokemon with incredible damage output for your team, there’s no better choice than Staraptor.

Luxray

HP: 80

Attack: 120

Defense: 79

Special Attack: 95

Special Defense: 79

Speed: 70

Type: Electric

Luxray is a Pokemon of the electric type. It has several attacks up its sleeve. Iron Tail, Charge Beam, Snarl, Wild Charge, Play Rough, and Thunderbolt are some of its attacks that can completely shatter the enemy.

When it comes to defense, it is just as effective. All in all, Luxray is a must-have in your Pokemon Legends team.

Basculegion

HP: 120

Attack: 112

Defense: 65

Special Attack: 80

Special Defense: 75

Speed: 78

Type: Fire/Ghost

Basculegion is a water and ghost-type Pokemon. This vengeful creature will attack anyone who tries to harm it. When provoked, it will viciously attack its opponent until it triumphs.

Also, it is immune to normal and fighting-type Pokemon. It has attacks like Giga Impact, Hyper Beam, Zen Headbutt, Psychic, and Aqua Tail to rip apart enemies.

Garchomp

HP: 108

Attack: 130

Defense: 95

Special Attack: 80

Special Defense: 85

Speed: 102

Type: Dragon/Ground

No surprises! Garchomp is on our list in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and is one of the most powerful Pokemon in the Sinnoh region. Garchomp’s incredible power stems from its rare type mix of Dragon and Ground.

Garchomp is extremely efficient against Fire, Poison, and Rock types while being immune to Electric types.

Furthermore, Garchomp also has several unstoppable moves up its sleeve, such as Earthquake, Swords Dance, and Dragon Claw. Garchomp is your go-to if you’re in search of some insane damage output.

Machamp

HP: 90

Attack: 130

Defense: 80

Special Attack: 65

Special Defense: 85

Speed: 55

Type: Fighting

Machamp is a fighting Pokemon found in Pokemon Legends Arceus. It has a devastating attack power accompanied by a strong build and boundless stamina.

Machamp also has the following impressive attacks Fire Punch, Thunder Punch, Ice Punch, Poison Jab, Rock Slide, and Flamethrower.

It can also learn the move Bullet Punch, which will come in handy as you encounter more Pokemon vulnerable to Fighting-type moves. Machamp should be a member of your team based on these criteria.

Best Pokemon By Type to Add to Your Team in Pokemon Legends Arceus

We’ve compiled a list of the best Pokemon in Pokemon Arceus based on their elemental type, which should help you grab and train the best one according to your need.