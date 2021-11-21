Considering the huge variety of Pokemon available in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, knowing the right combinations to counter your opponents is extremely necessary. This is where Type Effectiveness comes in and below we have all the details to help your figure out Type Effectiveness in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Type Effectiveness Chart

If you’re having trouble understanding the Elemental Type system in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and are in need of a little help, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be breaking down the entire Elemental Type system in detail.

There are 18 different Elemental Types in the game and each Pokemon possesses its own Elemental Type(s).

Each Element has its own strengths and weaknesses. An element can be strong against Element A, but weak against Element B and completely neutral against Element C.

If you want to get better at the strategic aspect of the game, then understanding this Elemental Type system and learning about the strengths and weaknesses of each Elemental Type is absolutely necessary.

The Elemental or Type system plays a lot like Rock, Paper and Scissors and is also crucial to the STAB system in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

To help you out with Type Effectiveness in Pokemon BDSP, this guide will walk you through every bit of information you need to know about the Elemental Types.

Pokemon Elemental Types

Let’s start off with the Elemental Types themselves. The 18 unique Elemental Types in Pokemon BDSP are:

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Electric

Fairy

Fighting

Fire

Flying

Ghost

Grass

Ground

Ice

Normal

Poison

Psychic

Rock

Steel

Water

The role of these elements in battle cannot be undermined. If you’re going into a battle with the wrong Elemental Types, you’ll be destined for failure.

So as we established, an Elemental Type can either be super effective, ineffective or immune against another Elemental Type.

When an Elemental Type is super effective against another type, it deals 2x more damage. And when it is ineffective, it deals 0.5x less damage. And then you have those Elemental Types that are completely neutral against others. This means that they’re immune to damage from those types.

But one thing you need to understand is that the effectiveness, ineffectiveness, or neutrality depends upon the Elemental Type of the damage rather than of the Pokemon itself.

For example, Flying-types are immune to Ground types. However, if the Ground-type performs an attack that isn’t a Ground-type move, then the Flying-type will still take damage.

And then some Elemental Types are neither effective nor ineffective against certain other types. This means that there will no damage multiplier or reduction on the attack; the attack will just inflict its base damage.

There is also another damage-increasing system in Pokemon BDSP known as “STAB”; short for Same Type Attack Bonus.

This system allows Pokemon to do more damage if they’re performing attacks that are of the same Elemental Type as the Pokemon itself.

For example, if a Ghost-type performs a non-Ghost type attack, it’ll deal 20 DPS. But if it performs a Ghost-type attack, it’ll deal 25 DPS instead.

And the great thing about this system is that it stacks on top of the Elemental Type effectiveness system that you have already.

So if your Pokemon’s element is effective against that of the opponent and its attack is of the same type as its element, then not only will you be gaining the extra damage from the super effectiveness, but you’ll also stack the bonus STAB damage on top of that.

Type Effectiveness Chart

Now that you know how the Elemental Types work in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, let’s dive into the strengths and weaknesses of each Elemental Type and Type Effectiveness in Pokemon BDSP with this table below:

TYPE SUPER EFFECTIVE AGAINST REDUCED EFFECTIVENESS AGAINST NO EFFECT AGAINST Bug Fighting, Ground and Grass Types Flying, Rock and Fire Types No Pokemon has immunity to it. Dark Ghost and Dark Types Fighting, Bug and Fairy Types No Pokemon has immunity to it. Dragon Fire, Water, Grass and Electric Ice, Dragon and Fairy Types Non-Effective against Fairy Types Electric Flying, Steel and Electric Types Ground Types Non-Effective against Ground Types Fairy Fighting, Bug and Dark Types Poison and Steel Types Non-Effective against Dragon Types Fighting Rock, Bug and Dark Types Flying, Psychic and Fairy Types Non-Effective against Ghost Types Fire Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice and Fairy Types Ground, Rock and Water Types No Pokemon has immunity to it. Flying Fighting, Bug and Grass Types Rock, Electric and Ice Types Non-Effective against Ground Types Ghost Poison and Bug Types Ghost and Dark Types Non-Effective against Normal Types Grass Ground, Water, Grass and Electric Types Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire and Ice Types No Pokemon has immunity to it. Ground Poison and Rock Types Water, Grass and Ice Types Non-Effective against Flying Types Ice Ice Types Fighting, Rock, Steel and Fire Types No Pokemon has immunity to it. Normal Not Super Effective against any type Fighting Types Non-Effective against Ghost Types Poison Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass and Fair Types Ground and Psychic Types Non-Effective against Steel Types Psychic Fighting and Psychic Types Bug, Ghost and Dark Types Non-Effective against Dark Types Rock Normal, Flying, Poison and Fire Types Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water and Grass Types No Pokemon has immunity to it. Steel Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon and Fairy Types Fighting, Ground and Fire Types Non-Effective against Poison Types Water Steel, Fire, Water and Ice Types Grass and Electric Types No Pokemon has immunity to it.

And there you have all the strengths and weaknesses of each Elemental Type in the game. The type(s) that aren’t mentioned in the table above are not affected by other types at all. This means that they take base damage from every type of attack.

Now, you might be wondering what kind of damage a Pokemon takes when it has both a super effective and ineffective Elemental Type against another Pokemon.

In such cases, the damage multiplier/reduction from all of the Pokemon’s types are considered. For example, if your Pokemon has two types and one is weak while the other is strong against the opponent’s attack type, your Pokemon will neither take increased nor decreased damage.

And when your Pokemon has two Elemental Types that are both super effective against the opponent’s type, then their damage will stack on top of each other and your Pokemon will deal quadruple (4x) damage!

Take the Rock-type for example. It is super effective against both Flying and Bug types. So if the opponent is both a Flying and Bug-type, your Pokemon’s Rock-type attack will deal quadruple damage, plus the damage bonus from the STAB system.

And likewise, a Pokemon can also deal a quarter (0.25x) of its base damage if the opponent has two Elemental Types that it is ineffective against.

And then finally, if your Pokemon has one type that is immune to the opponent’s type, then the other types of your Pokemon will not factor into the damage whatsoever. It’ll be immune to the opponent’s attacks no matter what.

When building your team in Pokemon BDSP, the general rule of thumb is to make it as diverse as possible. This will make it so that you’re always prepared for any battle, no matter what kind of elements you’re up against.

You can still have multiple Pokemon of the same types in a team, but make sure you’re incorporating some sort of Elemental diversity in your party.