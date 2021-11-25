Pokemon BDSP Zapdos Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

To help you out with getting yourself a Zapdos in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the location of Zapdos and the strengths and weaknesses, evolutions, and stats it comes within Pokemon BDSP

Pokemon BDSP Zapdos Location

Zapdos is a fan-favorite Electric and Flying type Pokemon that makes its return in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Before we take a look at the stats and evolutions of Zapdos, let’s dive into the process of obtaining Zapdos in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Catch Zapdos

Before you try to get a Zapdos, you need to know that Zapdos, along with Articuno and Moltres, are Shining Pearl exclusives. If you want to get Zapdos or the other birds in Brilliant Diamond, you’ll need to trade for them.

And another important thing to note is that you cannot get Zapdos or the other birds until you’ve defeated the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion. So basically, you need to first beat the game before you can obtain a Zapdos.

Now once you’ve beaten the game, head over to Ramanas Park and talk to the receptionist there, you need to buy a Kanto Slate from the receptionist.

This will cost you either 3 Mysterious Shards or 1 Mysterious Shard L. To get your hands on these shards, you’ll need to go underground and start mining until you find these shards.

Once you’ve obtained enough shards, go back to the receptionist and purchase the Kanto Slate. Make sure to purchase the slate that is available before the store is refreshed.

Now, go inside the Kanto room and put the slate on the pedestal for Zapdos. As soon as you do that, you’ll be teleported to a different place, and an encounter with Zapdos will begin.

You can then defeat and capture it to finally add Zapdos to your Pokemon collection.

Base Stats

HP: 90

Attack: 90

Defense: 85

Special Attack: 125

Special Defense: 90

Speed: 100

Abilities

Pressure: This ability makes all the attacks of the opponent use 2 PP instead of 1, even if the attack doesn’t land on Zapdos.

Static: This ability grants Zapdos a 30% chance to paralyze the opponent when it hits Zapdos with a move that makes physical contact.

Zapdos Evolutions

Zapdos has no further evolutions in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As Zapdos is an Electric and Flying type, it is very strong against Flying, Steel, Fighting, Grass, Bug, and Ground types.

The Pokemon Zapdos is strongest against are:

Dialga

Groudon

Ho-Oh

Lugia

Rayquaza

Zapdos is only weak against Rock and Ice types. The Pokemon Zapdos is the weakest against are: