Pokemon BDSP Uxie Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

In this guide, we’ll let you know how to catch one of the lake guardians, Uxie, in Pokemon BDSP by outlining its location. We’ll also mention Uxie’s stats, abilities, and any evolutions it has.

Pokemon BDSP Uxie Location

Uxie is one of the three Lake Guardians, as well as one of the Legendary Pokemon found in the post-game of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl.

How to Catch Uxie

Before you can find Uxie you need to fight Palkia or Dialga, depending on which version of the game you have.

Once you have dealt with Palkia or Dialga, you’ll need to go to Snowpoint City and from there make your way to Lake Acuity.

To get to Lake Acuity, walk to the Acuity Lakefront and use Surf near the water to enter it. Keep surfing till you reach the island. Head inside the Acuity Cavern on the island and you will encounter Uxie.

Base Stats

HP: 75

Attack: 75

Defense: 130

Special Attack: 75

Special Defense: 130

Speed: 95

Uxie Abilities

Levitate – The Pokemon floats above the ground so ground-based moves don’t have a huge impact.

As Uxie levels up it will unlock new moves like

Future Sight

Psybeam

Amnesia

How to Evolve Uxie

Uxie does not have an evolution in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is a list of Pokemon that Uxie performs poorly against:

Darkrai

Tyranitar

Umbreon

Dusknoir

Yanmega

Uxie performs well against the following Pokemon: