Pokemon BDSP Palkia Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Palkia is a Legendary Water-Dragon Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Shining Pearl that you can capture and we’ll be showing you what stats, abilities, and evolutions it has and which Pokemon is Palkia strong or weak against in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Palkia Location

Palkia is a Water-Dragon Legendary Pokemon with a catching chance of 0.4%. It is very useful against other, Fire, Water, and Steel-type Pokemon and we will be helping you catch one for yourself while explaining what type of Pokemon it is.

How to Catch Palkia

Palkia is a legendary Dragon Pokemon that requires a lot of effort and grind to capture. As mentioned before, you can only capture Palkia if you own Pokemon Shining Pearl as players who have Brilliant Diamond will get Dialga instead.

Start by defeating Commander Jupiter at Lake Acuity and then go to Veilstone City. Once you reach there, go to the Team Galactic HQ and speak to the grunt outside to receive the Storage Key.

Use this key to enter the storage, on the left side of the HQ building and defeat Scientist Fredrick. After that, you need to grab the left Pokeball as that’s the Galactic Key you need to enter the HQ.

Enter the HQ and defeat both Cyrus and Commander Saturn. Once you’ve done that, go to Mt.Coronet by following Route 207 and keep fighting Team Galactic’s grunts until you reach the peak. Defeat both commanders and then get ready to face Commander Saturn once again.

Once you’ve dealt with everyone from Team Galactic, Professor Rowan will show up and after that, you can battle and capture either Dialga or Palkia which in this case, would be Palkia. Note that you will have to throw at least 40 Ultra Balls to capture Palkia.

Base Stats

HP: 90

Attack: 120

Defense: 100

Special Attack: 150

Special Defense: 120

Speed: 100

Palkia Abilities

Pressure: Pressure increases the amount of pp used from 1 to 2 whenever an attack is targeted towards the Pokemon that has the ability.

Telepathy: This ability makes a Pokemon immune to friendly damage in double or triple battle scenarios.

How to Evolve Palkia

Being a Legendary Pokemon, Palkia cannot be evolved further.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Palkia performs very well against other Fire, Water, Steel-type Pokemon such as:

Metagross (Steel-Psychic Type)

Ho-Oh (Flying-Fire Type)

Palkia (Water-Dragon Type)

Dialga (Steel-Dragon Type)

Kyogre (Water Type)

Palkia performs poorly against Dragon & Fairy-type Pokemon such as: