Pokemon BDSP Dialga Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

In this guide, we will provide you with the location of the legendary Dialga in Pokemon BDSP, info on how to catch it along with its stats, abilities, and evolutions.

Pokemon BDSP Dialga Location

Dialga is Pokemon’s resident time lord and poster boy for the Brilliant Diamond version of the game. Note that this Legendary Pokemon can only be found in Brilliant Diamond. If you have Shining Pearl, you’ll find Palkia in Dialga’s place.

How to Catch Dialga

You will need to do a few things before catching that Dialga in Pokemon BDSP. Firstly, defeat Commander Jupiter at Lake Acuity and then fly to the Veilstone City.

There you have to go into the Team Galactic HQ and speak with the Galactic Grunt. You will get the storage key from him take the key to the Galactic Warehouse which is on the left side of HQ. Use the key and enter the Warehouse.

Head past the Scientist Frederick and you will see a couple of Poke balls on the ground. The one on the left side is the Galactic Key. Now go back and use this key to enter HQ and fight Cyrus and Commander Saturn.

After that, you can leave the building and go to Mt. Coronet using Route 207. Go to the top by fighting Grunts in your way. When you reach the top their Cyrus will summon Dialga. Here you have to fight Commander Jupiter and Mars.

After you have beaten them, you have to fight Cyrus again. Defeating him this time will bring Professor Rowan there. Now you can use the Master Ball to capture the Dialga. Although, it’s better to save the master ball for other legendries and capture Dialga with some other ball

Base Stats

HP: 100

Attack: 120

Defense: 120

Special Attack: 150

Special Defense: 100

Speed: 90

Dialga Abilities

Pressure: This will make any attack targeted at the ability bearer use 2 PP instead of 1 whether it hits the target or not.

Telepathy: In double and triple battles Pokemon with this ability will not take damage from their teammates.

As Dialga levels up, it will learn better moves and abilities like

Scary Face

Metal Claw

Dragon Breath

Ancient Power

Slash

Flash Cannon

Roar of Time

Dragon Claw

Aura Sphere

Power Gem

Metal Burst

Earth Power

Iron Tail

How to Evolve Dialga

Dialga doesn’t have any evolution in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As we already know Dialga is a Dragon and Steel-type Pokemon. So Dialga will take more damage from the Fighting and Ground-type Pokemon and less damage from Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Psychic, Water, Electric, Poison, Grass Type Pokemon.

Below is a list of Pokemon that Dialga performs very well against:

Arceus (Normal)

Mewtwo (Psychic)

Lugia (Psychic and Flying)

Ho-Oh (Fire and Flying)

Rayquaza (Dragon and Flying)

Dialga will take more damage from the Ground and Fighting-type Pokemon as it is a Steel and Dragon-Type Pokemon.

Dialga performs poorly against the following Pokemon: