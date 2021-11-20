Pokemon BDSP TM Locations Guide

To help you out with finding all of the TMs in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be listing down the exact location of all 100 Pokemon BDSP TM Locations.

Pokemon BDSP TM Locations

If you don’t know already, TM stands for “Technical Machines”. These machines are special items that exist in the Pokemon games that give trainers the ability to teach their Pokemon new moves that they cannot learn otherwise. You can also use Move Tutors to teach your Pokemon new moves!

When you catch a Pokemon, it comes with its own unique moveset. Sometimes, you may want certain moves deleted or replaced by something else.

This is where the TMs come in. If you’re unhappy with the moveset of your Pokemon, you can use a TM on them to re-roll their moveset and teach them a new Fast Attack and/or Charged Attack and improve their moveset, making them a more powerful Pokemon.

Over the years, the mechanics of TMs in the Pokemon games have changed quite a bit, but Pokemon BDSP takes them back to their Gen IV roots.

This means that in Pokemon BDSP, each TM can only be used once; as opposed to being used infinitely (like in Pokemon Sword and Shield).

However, the good news is that all of the TMs in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can be obtained more than once.

There are a total of 100 Pokemon BDSP TM Locations. The TMs are labeled as TM01, TM02, and so on, but they also have unique names such as “Focus Punch” and “Dragon Claw”.

Below, we’ve listed down the Pokemon BDSP TM Locations.

TM01 – Focus Punch

The first TM is located at Oreburgh Gate (B1F). Head over to the left edge of the gate to find it. To reach it, you’ll need Rock Smash, Surf, and Strength.

TM02 – Dragon Claw

This TM is located in MT. Coronet (1F). Enter the northern cavern using the tunnel from the summit and make your way to the southern end to find it.

TM03 – Water Pulse

This TM is located at the Ravaged Path. Go inside the cave using Surf and Rock Smash and make your way over to its northeast corner to find the TM.

TM04 – Calm Mind

This TM is located at the Fight Area Battle Tower. Head over to the exchange counter on the right and pay 48 BP to obtain it.

TM05 – Roar

This TM is located at Route 213. Go over to the tallest mountain that’s facing the beach and climb all the way to the top using Rock Climb to find it.

TM06 – Toxic

This TM is located at Route 212. In this area, you’ll see a large swamp. Head over to the southwest corner of the swamp to find it.

You can also get it from the exchange counter to the right in the Fight Area Battle Tower. It will cost you 32 BP.

TM07 – Hail

This TM is located at Route 217. From Hiker’s home, head towards the southeast and you’ll find it in the snow next to the two trees.

You can also get it from the Shard Collector’s house. This will cost you 10 green shards.

TM08 – Bulk Up

This TM is located at Fight Area Battle Tower. Head over to the right exchange counter and cash in 48 BP to get it.

TM09 – Bullet Seed

This TM is located at Route 204. Head over to the entrance of Floaroma Town and then head towards the southwest from there to find it.

TM10 – Hidden Power

This TM is located at the Veilstone Game Corner. Cash in 6000 Coins to get it. You can also get it from the Jubilife City Trainers’ School. Defeat both of the kids in battle there and then talk to the boy to get the TM.

TM11 – Sunny Day

This TM is located at Route 212. From the Pokemon Mansion, head to the west to find it. You’ll need Cut or Surf to reach it.

You can also get it from the Shard Collector’s home. Trade-in 10 red shards to get it from there.

TM12 – Taunt

This TM is located at Route 211. Look under the big bridge there to find it.

TM13 – Ice Beam

This TM is located at Route 216. From Skier Andrea, head east and you’ll find it. You’ll need Rock Climb to reach it.

You can also get it from the Veilstone Game Corner. It will cost you 10,000 Coins.

TM14 – Blizzard

This TM is located at Lake Acuity. Head over to the northeast corner of the lake and you’ll find it near the tall grass. You’ll need Surf to reach it.

You can also get it from the Veilstone Department Store. It will cost you ₽5500.

TM15 – Hyper Beam

This TM is located at the Veilstone Department Store. It will cost you ₽7500.

TM16 – Light Screen

This TM is located at the Veilstone Department Store. It will cost you ₽2000.

TM17 – Protect

This TM is located at the Veilstone Department Store. It will cost you ₽2000.

TM18 – Rain Dance

This TM is located at Route 223. Head over to the western side and look for it in the pile of rocks.

You can also get it from the Shard Collector’s home. It costs 10 blue shards.

TM19 – Giga Drain

This TM is located at Route 209. From the Hallowed Tower, head over to the south and look for it between the trees. You’ll need Surf to reach it.

TM20 – Safeguard

This TM is located at Veilstone Department Store. It will cost you ₽2000.

TM21 – Frustration

This TM is located at the Veilstone City Team Galactic HQ. Go inside the generator room using the underpass and look behind the locked gate to find it.

You can also get it from the Veilstone Game Corner for 8000 Coins.

TM22 – SolarBeam

This TM is located at the Veilstone Department Store. It will cost you ₽3000.

TM23 – Iron Tail

This TM is located at the Iron Island B2F Area 1. From Worker Braden, head southeast to find a large pit. Look in the western side of the pit to find this TM.

TM24 – Thunderbolt

This TM is located at Valley Windworks. Look behind the Windworks building to find it. You’ll need Surf to reach it.

You can also get it from the Veilstone Game Corner for 10000 Coins.

TM25 – Thunder

This TM is located at Lake Valor. Head over to the southeast part of the lake using Surf and look near the tall grass to find it.

You can also get it from the Veilstone Department Store for ₽5500.

TM26 – Earthquake

This TM is located at the Wayward Cave. Go inside the basement in the hidden area and go up the stairs to find it. You’ll need Strength to get it.

You can also get it from the exchange counter to the right in the Fight Area Battle Tower. It will cost you 80 BP.

TM27 – Return

This TM is located at the Lost Tower. From the gravestone in the middle at the very south, head towards the north to find it.

You can also get it from the Veilstone Game Corner for 8000 Coins.

TM28 – Dig

This TM is located at the Ruin Maniac Cave. Look behind the rocks by the entrance of the cave to find it.

TM29 – Psychic

This TM is located at Route 211. At the eastern part of the route, you’ll see a bunch of hills. Climb up the tallest hill using Rock Climb and then use Rock Smash to retrieve this TM.

You can also get it from the Veilstone Game Corner for 10000 Coins.

TM30 – Shadow Ball

This TM is located at Route 210. In the foggy area to the north, you’ll see a pair of logs. Use Rock Smash to get past the rocks and you’ll find this TM.

You can also get it from the exchange counter to the right in the Fight Area Battle Tower for 64 BP.

TM31 – Brick Break

This TM is located at Oreburgh Gate (B1F). From the jump ramps that you see on the ground, look to the left to find it. You’ll need Rock Smash and Surf to reach it.

You can also get it from the exchange counter to the right in the Fight Area Battle Tower for 40 BP.

TM32 – Double Team

This TM is located at the Wayward Cave Main Area. Head over to the first floor and go to the southwest corner to find it (opposite to Wayne and Cassidy).

You can also get it from the Veilstone Game Corners for 4000 Coins.

TM33 – Reflect

This TM is located at the Veilstone Department Store. It will cost you ₽2000.

TM34 – Shock Wave

This TM is located at Route 215. From the biggest patch of grass that’s present there, head towards the south to find it. You’ll need Cut to reach it.

TM35 – Flamethrower

This TM is located at Fuego Ironworks. You’ll find it right next to the boiler there.

You can also get it from the Veilstone Game Corner for 10000 Coins.

TM36 – Sludge Bomb

This TM is located at the underpass of the Veilstone City Team Galactic HQ Warehouse. From the gate, head over the locked area to the west to find it.

You can also get it from the exchange counter to the right in the Fight Area Battle Tower for 80 BP.

TM37 – Sandstorm

This TM is located at Route 228. From the two Pokemon Rangers that you see on the route, head towards the southwest to find it.

You can also get it from the Shard Collector’s house. It will cost you 10 yellow shards.

TM38 – Fire Blast

This TM is located at Lake Verity. Head over to the southeast corner of the large patch of grass to the west to find it. You’ll need Surf to reach it.

You can also get it from the Veilstone Department Store for ₽5500.

TM 39 – Rock Tomb

This TM is located at the Ravaged Path. To the left of the staircase there, you’ll see a pile of rocks. Use Rock Smash on these rocks to find it.

TM40 – Aerial Ace

This TM is located at Route 213. From Dr. Footstep’s home, head to the east and use Rock Smash on the rocks to find it.

You can also get it from the exchange counter to the right in the Fight Area Battle Tower for 40 BP.

TM41 – Torment

This TM is located at Victory Road (1F). From Psychic Bryce, head towards the north to find it.

TM42 – Façade

This TM is located at the Survival Area. Go inside the house to the very south and the man inside will give it to you.

TM43 – Secret Power

This TM is located at Amity Square. Head over to the southwest side of the large patch of grass. Here, you’ll see a man with a Pikachu by his side. From there, head towards the south and you’ll see a gate. Look near the gate to find it.

Do note that you’ll need to have a “cute” Pokemon by your side to be able to retrieve this TM.

TM44 – Rest

This TM is located at the Veilstone Game Corner. It will cost you 6000 Coins.

TM45 – Attract

This TM is located at Amity Square. Head over to the northeast side of the large patch of grass. Here, you’ll see a boy with a Drifloon by his side. You’ll find this TM near the boy.

You can also get it from the Fight Area Battle Tower. Cash in 32 BP at the exchange counter to the right to get it.

TM46 – Thief

This TM is located at Eterna City. Look for it near the entrance of the Galactic Eterna Building to find it. You’ll need Cut to be able to retrieve it.

TM47 – Low Sweep

This TM is located at Route 209. From the Lost Tower, head towards the south until you come across a bunch of trees. Look between the trees using Cut to find it.

TM48 – Skill Swap

This TM is located at Canalave City. When you enter the city, go inside the first house in your path to find it.

TM49 – Snatch

This TM is located at the Veilstone City Galactic Team HQ (1F). In the first set of panels you see there, go through the right warp panel to find it.

TM50 – Overheat

This TM is located at the Stark Mountain Main Cavern. From Stefan and Jasmin (the Ace Trainers), head towards the south to find it. You’ll need Strength to be able to retrieve it.

TM51 – Roost

This TM is located at Route 210. From the Honey Tree, head towards the south until you find a girl. Talk to the girl to get this TM.

TM52 – Focus Blast

This TM is located at Veilstone Department Store. It will cost you ₽5500.

TM53 – Energy Ball

This TM is located at Route 226. Head over to the Meister’s House and make your way to the ledge on the west using Rock Climb to find it.

You can also get it from the exchange counter to the right in the Fight Area Battle Tower for 64 BP.

TM54 – False Swipe

This TM is located at the Veilstone Department Store. It will cost you ₽2000.

TM55 – Brine

This TM can be obtained from Crasher Wake once you defeat the Pastoria City Gym.

TM56 – Fling

This TM is located at Route 222. Look near the edge of the cliff there to find a man. Talk to the man to get this TM.

TM57 – Charge Beam

This TM can be obtained from Volkner once you defeat the Sunyshore City Gym.

TM58 – Endure

This TM is located at Veilstone Game Corner. It will cost you 2000 Coins.

TM59 – Dragon Pulse

This TM is located at Victory Road (B1F). From Psychic Valencia, head towards the northwest to find it near the waterfall.

You can also get it from the exchange counter to the right in the Fight Area Battle Tower for 80 BP.

TM60 – Drain Punch

This TM can be obtained from Maylene once you defeat the Veilstone City Gym.

TM61 – Will-O-Wisp

This TM is located at the Fight Area Battle Tower. Head over to the exchange counter to the right and cash in 32 BP to get it.

TM62 – Silver Wind

This TM is located at Route 212. In the Southern Rainy Area, there is a small isolated island where you’ll find three fishermen. You’ll find this TM right next to the fishermen.

TM63 – Embargo

This TM is located at Veilstone City. Look for a Roughneck in the southwestern side of the city and obtain the TM from him.

TM64 – Explosion

This TM is located at the Veilstone Game Corner. Play at least ten bonus rounds in a row and then talk to the woman at the counter to receive this TM.

TM65 – Shadow Claw

This TM can be obtained from Fantina once you defeat the Hearthome City Gym.

TM66 – Payback

This TM is located at Route 215. Right before the second bridge, you’ll encounter a man that has a Black Belt. Talk to him to get this TM.

TM67 – Recycle

This TM is located at the Eterna City Condominiums (2F). Talk to the old woman there to receive this TM.

TM68 – Giga Impact

This TM is located at the Veilstone Game Corner. It will cost you 20000 Coins.

TM69 – Rock Polish

This TM is located at Mt. Coronet (1F). From the entrance of Eterna City, head up north to find it. You’ll need Strength and Rock Smash to reach it.

TM70 – Flash

This TM is located at Oreburgh Gate (B1F). Look on the eastern side of the ground to find it. You’ll need Rock Smash to be able to retrieve it.

You can also get it from the Veilstone Department Store for ₽1000.

TM71 – Stone Edge

This TM is located at Victory Road (2F). You’ll encounter a set of bike ramps on this road. Once you reach the end of the third set, you’ll find this TM.

You can also get it from the exchange counter to the right in the Fight Area Battle Tower for 80 BP.

TM72 – Avalanche

This TM can be obtained from Candice once you defeat the Snowpoint City Gym.

TM73 – Thunder Wave

You can also get it from the exchange counter to the right in the Fight Area Battle Tower for 32 BP.

TM74 – Gyro Ball

This TM is located at the Veilstone Game Corner. It will cost you 15000 Coins.

TM75 – Swords Dance

This TM is located at the Veilstone Game Corner. It will cost you 4000 Coins.

TM76 – Stealth Rock

This TM can be obtained from Roark once you defeat the Oreburgh City Gym.

TM77 – Psych Up

This TM is located at Route 211. Talk to the trainer standing by the Ruin Maniac to receive it.

TM78 – Captivate

This TM is located at Route 204. In the Upper area, walk down the narrow path until you find a woman. Talk to her to receive this TM. You’ll need Cut to reach the woman.

TM79 – Dark Pulse

This TM is located at Victory Road (2F). Go up the stairs in the northwest corner of 1F and you’ll encounter a secret room where you’ll find this TM.

TM80 – Rock Slide

This TM is located at Mt. Coronet (2F). From the exit to Route 207, head towards the northeast to find this TM. You’ll need Strength to be able to retrieve it.

TM81 – X-Scissor

This TM is located at Route 221. You’ll find it between the two large patches of grass.

You can also get it from the exchange counter to the right in the Fight Area Battle Tower for 64 BP.

TM82 – Sleep Talk

This TM is located at the Eterna Forest. On the outer side of the forest, there’s a trench. Head over to the eastern end of the trench to find it. You’ll need Cut to reach it.

TM83 – Natural Gift

This TM is located at the Veilstone Department Store. It will cost you ₽2000.

TM84 – Poison Jab

This TM is located at Route 212. In the Southern Rainy Area, you’ll see some logs and bridges making a square shape, with a tree in the center. Look behind the tree to find this TM. You’ll need Surf to be able to retrieve it.

TM85 – Dream Eater

This TM is located at Valor Lakefront. From the home of the woman whose Suite Key has gone missing, head to the left and go up the first ledge using Rock Climb to find it.

TM86 – Grass Knot

This TM can be obtained from Gardenia once you defeat the Eterna City Gym.

TM87 – Swagger

This TM is located in the Pokemon Mansion. Go inside Mr. Backlot’s office to find it.

TM88 – Pluck

This TM is located at Floaroma Town. Go inside the house to the left of the flower shop and talk to the girl to receive it.

TM89 – U-turn

This TM is located at Canalave City. Head to the bottom of the canal using Surf and then go up the path that takes you to the east to find it.

You can also get it from the Veilstone Game Corner for 6000 Coins.

TM90 – Substitute

This TM is located at Old Chateau (2F). Go inside the bedroom that’s farthest to the east to find it.

You can also get it from the Veilstone Game Corner for 2000 Coins.

TM91 – Flash Cannon

This TM can be obtained from Byron once you defeat the Canalave City Gym.

TM92 – Trick Room

This TM is located at the Hotel Grand Lake. Go inside the bungalow to the northwest of the entrance to the hotel and talk to the Clown to receive it.

TM93 – Cut

This TM can be obtained from Shirona in Eterna Forest.

TM94 – Fly

This TM is located in the Team Galactic Warehouse.

TM95 – Surf

This TM is located at the Shrine in Celestic Town.

TM96 – Strength

This TM is located at the top floor of the Lost Tower.

TM97 – Defog

This TM can be obtained from the man with the green hair in Safari Zone.

TM98 – Rock Smash

This TM can be obtained from the hiker at the range entrance in Mt. Coronet.

TM99 – Waterfall

This TM can be obtained from Jasmine in Sunyshore City.

TM100 – Rock Climb

This TM is located at Route 217. From Hiker’s home, head towards the southeast and you’ll find it in the snow next to the two trees.

You can also get it from the exchange counter to the right in the Fight Area Battle Tower for 32 BP.