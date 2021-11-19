Pokemon BDSP Move Tutor Locations Guide

Pokemon you get in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl aren’t just restricted to their own moves and abilities. With the help of move tutors, you can teach all your Pokemon new moves. In this guide, we will provide you with all the Move Tutor locations in Pokemon BDSP so you can teach your Pokemon new abilities.

Pokemon BDSP Move Tutor Locations

Move tutors are special NPCs who can teach different moves to your Pokemon. However, you’ll need to find them so that they can teach different special and unique moves to your Pokemon.

In the Sinnoh region of the Pokemon BDSP, you can learn the Draco Meteor and Ultimate Moves through two distinct move tutors.

There are also two other variations of move tutors that can delete moves from a Pokemon or even help you relearn the ones that have been deleted or replaced.

Below, we will tell you about the location where you can learn the Draco Meteor and other moves in Pokemon BDSP.

Draco Meteor Move Tutor Location

For the Draco Meteor move you will find the move tutor in the northern end of Route 210 in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl after crossing several Psyduck. This Move Tutor is Grandma Wilma whose house is on a mountain, and you can only access it by climbing the rocks.

You need to speak with her when you have the Pokemon you want to teach that move. Not all Pokemon can learn that move. Below we will provide you with a list in which all the Pokemon who can learn this move are given.

The following Pokemon can learn the Draco Meteor in BDSP

Sinnoh Dex

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Dialga

Palkia –

National Dex

Exeggutor

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Kingdra

Vibrava

Flygon

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Latias

Latios

So, if you have one of these Pokemon you can go to Grandma Wilma and she will teach that move to your Pokemon if you met the requirement.

The only requirement here is that your Pokemon is maxed out in Friendship which you can also check with the Poketch App.

Ultimate Moves Tutor

Head to Route 228 for the second move tutor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The move tutor here teaches ultimate moves to the final evolutionary form of all the Starter Pokemon.

The requirement for these moves also includes the maxed-out friendship.

Route 228 is in the Battle Zone, and you will need the National Dex for exploring past the Battle Zone’s area.

The moves you can learn here are given below along with the Pokemon that can learn it.

Frenzy Plant (Grass-type Starters)

In this move, the Pokemon attacks the target with the roots of a huge tree.

The following Pokemon can learn Frenzy Plant

Venusaur

Meganium

Sceptile

Torterra

Blast Burn (Fire-type Starters)

This is a fire-type attack in which the target is razed by a fiery blast.

The following Pokemon can learn Blast Burn

Charizard

Typhlosion

Blaziken

Infernape

Hydro Cannon (Water-type Starters)

This is water type move in which Pokemon use a watery blast on the Target.

The following Pokemon can Learn Hydro Cannon