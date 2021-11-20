Pokemon BDSP Move Deleter Location Guide

For one reason or another, you may want to make a Pokemon in your party forget a move; that’s where the Move Deleter comes in. In this guide for Pokemon BDSP, we’ll let you know the location of the Move deleter NPC. We will also guide you on how to use Deleter’s services and what kind of moves can be deleted, such as HMs.

Pokemon BDSP Move Deleter Location

The task of Move Deleter is to make your Pokemon forget any (but not all) moves it knows. Interestingly, the Move Deleter will not charge you anything for making your Pokemon forget the moves.

As the name suggests, the move deleter in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is the opposite of move tutor.

Move Deleter Location

The Move deleter in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is located at Canalave City. He’ll be in the house with a blue roof near the city’s Pokemon Center and Mart.

How to Delete Moves

The processing of deleting the moves is quite simple once you access the move delete NPC. After reaching the exact location as mentioned above, just meet the Move Deleter at that place.

Now, select the move you want to delete and he will delete the move right away.

The Move Deleter will delete all the moves except the last move used by Pokemon and the Surf move.

The condition for the Surf move applies when Pokemon is the only one who can make this move. So, it is a quite simple process and shouldn’t be much problem for you guys.

It’s also important to note that HM moves such as Cut or Fly can only be deleted by Move Deleter. So, it’s a good way to get rid of a pesky HM you’re not using anymore

We hope that this guide helps you to find the Move Deleters easily, so you can erase moves whenever you need the empty slots.