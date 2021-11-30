In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl features some great starting Pokemon, but what if you wanted to catch some of the previous starters in the series? In this guide, we will tell you about where to find all starter Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP!

Where to Find all Starter Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP

You can catch a total of 14 starter Pokemon ranging from 1st generation to 4th generation.

With the exception of Pikachu, you need will need to defeat the Elite four, Cynthia, and complete the National Pokedex before you can catch the other starters.

Getting the National Dex

One of the requirements of getting the starters in Pokemon BDSP is having the National Dex. To get the National Dex, you need to complete the Sinnoh Pokedex and visit Professor Rowan at Sandgem Town.

Once you get Pokedex, you will be able to catch all the starter Pokemon, even from other generations of games.

Starter Pokemon Locations

Below is a list of where to find all starter Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP!

Pikachu

You can find the series mascot Pikachu in Trophy Garden.

Eevee

Once you reach Trophy Garden, head towards Hearthome City. Here, talk to NPC named Bebe. Bebe will gift you the adorable Eevee (will be at level 20)

Turtwig, Treecko, Chikorita, Bulkbsaur:

You can find these grass starters at Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern.

Piplup, Mudlip, Totodile, Squirtle:

These water starters are located at Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, and Still-Water Cavern.

Chimchar, Torchic, Cyndaquil, Charmander:

These Fiery starters are located at Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, and Sandsear Cave.

We hope that this guide helps you to find all your favorite starter Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP!