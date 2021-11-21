Every Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a distinctive stat that they resonate with most. In turn, knowing the right nature will boost that Pokemon’s capability to its fullest. In this Pokemon BDSP Natures guide, we will gloss over the importance of Nature and all there is to know about it.

Pokemon BDSP Natures

Every Pokemon has a specific Nature that not only allows us to flesh out the Pokemon’s character but its purpose through its stats. The Nature of a Pokemon affects the growth of a Pokemon’s stat.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, we have Attack, Defense, Speed, Special Attack and Special Defense as stats that are affected by Pokemon’s Nature.

Each Nature will target specific stats that correspond with it by increasing the growth of one and decreasing the stat of the other by 10% respectively.

Natures Chart

Here is a table that will help you determine which nature affects which stat:

Nature Stats % Increased Stat % Decreased Lonely Attack Defense Adamant Attack Sp. Attack Naughty Attack Sp. Defense Brave Attack Speed Bold Defense Attack Impish Defense Sp. Attack Lax Defense Sp. Defense Relaxed Defense Speed Modest Sp. Attack Attack Mild Sp. Attack Defense Rash Sp. Attack Sp. Defense Quiet Sp. Attack Speed Calm Sp. Defense Attack Gentle Sp. Defense Defense Careful Sp. Defense Sp. Attack Sassy Sp. Defense Speed Timid Speed Attack Hasty Speed Defense Jolly Speed Sp. Attack Naive Speed Sp. Defense Hardy – – Docile – – Bashful – – Quirky – – Serious – –

Note that Bashful, Docile, Hardy, Quirky and Serious are Neutral Natures. Meaning a Pokemon with these natures will experience a balanced rise and fall of their stats.

But how do you check the Nature of your Pokemon in the first place?

How to Check the Nature of a Pokemon

Simply, you open up the main menu by pressing X. You select Pokemon where you will be sent to your Pokemon party screen. Select the Pokemon whose Nature you want to check then press on Summary.

From there just simply go to the Trainer Memo tab from the top where its nature will be listed.

How can one determine what nature is best for which Pokemon? Just see whether your Pokemon is a Physical Attacker or Special Attacker.

Best Natures in Pokemon BDSP

Check your Pokemon’s moveset. It will already have a set of moves that will give you an overlook of what sort of attacker it is.

You could always check online whether its evolution will have an impact on its moveset but that’s hardly the case.

Moving on, if your Pokemon’s moves are predominantly Physical then it’s best to choose a Nature that raises its Attack state. Whilst if your Pokemon is a Special Attacker then seek out a Nature that raises Special Attack indefinitely.

For example, for a fighting-type Pokemon, Adamant would be the perfect nature for it since it raises Attack and decreases Special Attack. On the other hand, Modest is best for Psychic-type Pokemon who are usually Special Attackers.

Another visual queue that you can look out for are the symbols beside a Pokemon’s move. On the summary page, switch over to the page where your Pokemon’s move set are displayed.

Look out for an explosion or blast-like symbol as this denotes a Physical attack. Whilst a 3-ring like a ripple denotes a Special Attack.

We spoke about the best natures for your Pokemon so now let’s move on to Poffins!

Poffins & Berry Effectiveness on Nature

We all are picky with our food. Just like us our little friends have a preference when it comes to the flavor of a berry. But this preference has a technical role in the game.

If a Pokemon likes a berry, they will replenish HP upon consumption but if they dislike it, the Pokemon will get confused.

Following that concept of likes and dislikes, the effectiveness of a Poffin works in a similar way. A Pokemon’s nature has a huge impact on how a Poffin will affect them.

If your Pokemon likes the flavor, the conditions linked to that Poffin will be boosted significantly. If it dislikes it then the condition linked with that Poffin will increase rather slowly and not by a long margin.

Written below is a table that will help you link each Poffin with a specific nature through liked and disliked flavor: