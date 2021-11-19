Pokemon BDSP Psyduck Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

In this guide, we’ll be going over how to Catch Psyduck in Pokemon BDSP, along with its stats, abilities, different locations where you can find Psyduck, and how to evolve it into a Golduck!

Pokemon BDSP Psyduck Location

Psyduck is a Water-type duck Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with a 24.8% chance of catching. Psyduck can usually be found in areas with water which means you will need the surfing ability.

How to Catch Psyduck

Psyduck can be found and caught by walking through the grass, through different fishing rods, and surfing through the water. Psyduck can also be found in Honey trees.

Below are all the different locations where you can find Psyduck or its evolutionary form Golduck in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Psyduck Twinleaf: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Psyduck and Lv. 20-40 Golduck.

: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Psyduck Sendoff: Spawn chance of Lv. 53-54 Golduck

: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Psyduck Route 214: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Psyduck and Lv. 20-40 Golduck.

Spawn chance of Lv. 20-40 Psyduck and Lv. 20-40 Golduck. Ravaged Path: Spawn chance Lv. 5-40 Psyduck and Lv. 20-40 Golduck.

Spawn chance Lv. 8-40 Psyduck and Lv. 20-40 Golduck Lake Verity: Spawn chance of Lv. 20-40 Psyduck and Lv. 20-40 Golduck.

Spawn chance of Lv. 20-40 Psyduck and Lv. 20-40 Golduck. Celestic Town: Spawn chance of Lv. 20-40 Psyduck and Lv. 20-40 Golduck.

Base Stats

The Pokemon has the following stats in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

HP: 50

Attack: 52

Defense: 48

Special Attack: 65

Special Defense: 50

Speed: 55

Total Points: 320

Psyduck Abilities

Psyduck has the following abilities in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Damp: Prevents the use of Explosion and Self Destruct from all Pokemon

Cloud Nine: All weather effects get suppressed.

Swift Swim: This is Psyduck’s hidden ability. While it is raining, Psyduck’s Speed stat is doubled.

As Psyduck levels up it can also unlock new abilities and moves like

Confusion

Zen Headbutt

Amnesia

Water Gun

How to Evolve Psyduck

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Psyduck has one evolution, it evolves into Golduck. To evolve into Golduck, Psyduck simply has to level up to 33 and doesn’t require any evolution stones.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As Psyduck is a Water-type Pokemon, it is strong against Steel, Water, Fire, and Ice-type Pokemon. It is weak against Electric and Grass-type Pokemon. Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Psyduck is weak.

Celebi (Grass and Psychic)

Zapdos (Flying and Electric)

Raikou (Electric)

Tangrowth (Grass)

Psyduck is strong against the following Pokemon.