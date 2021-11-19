In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, different Pokemon­­ have different requirements that need to be fulfilled in order to evolve to the next stage. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to get Massages in Pokemon BDSP to increase your friendship level with Pokemon.

How to Get Massages in Pokemon BDSP

To get massages in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will have to visit the Massage Girl. The Massage Girl is located in Veilstone City. Head to the southwest part of Veilstone City.

The Massage Girl will be present in the house located closest to the Veilstone Gym. You can utilize the services of the Massage Girl only once a day.

Benefits of a Massage

Giving a Pokemon a massage enhances the trainer’s bond with them. Massages should be given to Pokemon who require a high friendship stat to evolve.

Massages are also beneficial for Pokemon that have the move ‘Return’, as it does greater damage with a higher friendship level. After giving your Pokemon a massage, the Massage Girl may discover Accessories.

These things are utilized as decorations in the Super Contest Shows’ Visual Competition.

Friendship Evolutions in Pokemon BDSP

Below we have listed all the different Pokemon BDSP Evolutions from high friendship levels. Getting a massage increases their happiness level which in turn evolves these Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.